BJP and Amit Shah Planning Deep Conspiracy Before Delhi Polls, Says AAP

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party on Saturday reiterated its allegation that the BJP and Home Minister Amit Shah are planning a "deep conspiracy" to create "big disturbance" ahead of the February 8 Delhi Assembly polls.

AAP leader Sanjay Singh said the BJP is fearing defeat in the elections, and wants to disturb the atmosphere of Delhi.

"Yesterday (Friday), I had warned the EC and the Delhi Police that there is planning of a big disturbance by the BJP. A deep conspiracy is planned by the BJP and Amit Shah."

Singh said after Jamia, a man fired in Shaheen Bagh.

"Today, the Centre tabled the Budget. Entire government is in Delhi. What is happening? Anyone can fire anywhere in Delhi? There is no law and order."

He said he had sought time from the EC since Friday to file a complaint about BJP's planning to something big on February 2. "But no officer is free to meet us."

