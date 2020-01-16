Take the pledge to vote

BJP and JanaSena Join Hands, Announce Alliance as 'Third Alternative' in Andhra Pradesh

JanaSena chief Pawan Kalyan and state BJP president Kanna Lakshmi Narayana announced the alliance at a meeting in Vijayawada and said it would work to end 'casteist, dynastic and corrupt' regimes.

Syed Ahmed | News18

January 16, 2020
Vijayawada: After extensive talks stretching up to the level of the top leaderships of both parties, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the JanaSena on Thursday formally announced their alliance, seeking to emerge as the "third alternative" in Andhra Pradesh.

JanaSena chief Pawan Kalyan and state BJP president Kanna Lakshmi Narayana announced the alliance at a press conference in Vijayawada near here and said it would work to end "casteist, dynastic and corrupt" regimes. Both parties have also decided to set up a joint coordination committee.

Both leaders asserted that the alliance will clinch power in the state in 2024.

"From the upcoming elections to the local bodies, our alliance will fight together till the 2024 general elections for the betterment of the state. Our alliance is intended to protect the state," they said.

Narayana said that both parties discussed the ruling YSR Congress government's policies and the opposition Telugu Desam Party's (TDP) corruption when it was in power.

BJP state in charge Sunil Deodhar stressed there is no question of any realignment with the TDP.

Kalyan had held talks with BJP national working president JP Nadda in New Delhi days ago.

