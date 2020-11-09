BJP Announced Demonetisation to Win 2017 UP Assembly Election, Alleges SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav

With more than a year and a half left for the next assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, the political environment in the state has already started heating up. Several BSP and Congress leaders joined the Samajwadi Party in presence of SP National President Akhilesh Yadav at party headquarters in Lucknow on Monday.

Other than Kailash Nath Singh Yadav, many leaders, including Balakumar Patel, Kaiser Jahan, Sunil Yadav; Congress leader Ram Singh Patel, Ramesh Rahi, Jasmine Ansari, Ashfaq Khan; and JDU leaders Arvind Singh Patel and Ashish Mishra, joined the Samajwadi Party. Speaking at the ceremony, Akhilesh Yadav once again targeted the Modi government.

Yadav said, “The Bharatiya Janata Party bankrupts the people. In order to form a government in Uttar Pradesh, the BJP had announced demonetization. It has disappointed and has broken the trust of the people of the whole country.”

“The economy of the country is deteriorating due to demonetisation. Demonetisation has hurt those who never made black money, and those who made black money have left the country. The money which was in circulation came back to the Reserve Bank. Black money outside India did not return. The GDP has come down drastically. This was an immature decision. The BJP did all this to win the election as per a conspiracy.

“The forces of hatred in the society are coming to an end. He (Modi) said that the BJP government had promised to recruit lakhs of youths in Uttar Pradesh. The Chief Minister does not remember that the farmers did not get the minimum support price of paddy. Diesel also became expensive. There is a disturbance in the electricity meter and people are getting inflated bills.

Yadav also welcomed leaders from other parties to the Samajwadi Party and said that this will strengthen the party. On the occasion, he also released Deepak Pandey's book 'The Father of Recession' and Narendra Yadav's book 'Kala Dhan'.