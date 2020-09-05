POLITICS

1-MIN READ

BJP Announces 70-member Steering Committee Headed by Nityanand Rai Ahead of Bihar Assembly Polls

File photo of Union Minister Nityanand Rai.

The Union minister of state for home affairs has been made chairman-cum-convenor of the committee, while the party's state unit general secretary Devesh Kumar will be its co-convenor, Bihar BJP chief Sanjay Jaiswal said.

The BJP on Saturday announced a 70 -member election steering committee headed by Union Minister Nityanand Rai for the upcoming assembly polls in Bihar. The Union minister of state for home affairs has been made chairman-cum-convenor of the committee, while the party's state unit general secretary Devesh Kumar will be its co- convenor, Bihar BJP chief Sanjay Jaiswal said.

Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi and Union ministers R K Singh, Giriraj Singh and Ashwini Kumar Choubey will be part of the 70-member team, he said.

The elections to the 243-member Bihar assembly are due in October-November.

Union Minister for Communications and Information Technology Ravi Shankar Prasad will lead the poll campaign group.

Bihar Health Minister Mangal Pandey will be chairman- cum-convenor of the party's election management team, while Agriculture Minister Prem Kumar will chair the manifesto committee, Jaiswal said.

Bihar BJP has set a target to win three-fourth of seats for the NDA in the assembly polls.

