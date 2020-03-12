English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
1-MIN READ

BJP Announces Candidates for 5 More Rajya Sabha Seats

  • Last Updated: March 12, 2020, 3:23 PM IST
New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday announced names of five more candidates for the March 26 Rajya Sabha polls.

The party fielded backward community leader Ramchandra Jangra and its vice president Dushyant Kumar Gautam, a Dalit, from Haryana, Indu Goswami from Himachal Pradesh, Bhagwat Karad from Maharashtra and Sumer Singh Solanki from Madhya Pradesh.

The party had on Wednesday named its nine candidates for the polls. Jyotiraditya Scindia, who joined the BJP a day after resigning from the Congress on Tuesday, was nominated as one of its candidates from Madhya Pradesh.


