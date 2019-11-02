Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

BJP Announces Candidates for Assembly Bypolls in Uttarakhand, West Bengal

The BJP's central election committee finalised the names for the bypoll on one assembly seat in Uttarakhand and three in West Bengal.

PTI

Updated:November 2, 2019, 10:17 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
BJP Announces Candidates for Assembly Bypolls in Uttarakhand, West Bengal
Image for representation.

New Delhi: The BJP on Saturday announced its candidates for the assembly by-polls in Uttarakhand and West Bengal. The party's central election committee finalised the names for the bypoll on one assembly seat in Uttarakhand and three in West Bengal, the BJP said in a statement.

Chandra Pant will be the party's candidate for Pithoragarh seat in Uttarakhand. Kamal Chandra Sarkar, Joyprakash Majumder and Premchand Jha are the BJP nominees for Kaliaganj, Karimpur and Kharagpur Sadar assembly seats respectively in West Bengal.

Polling in these four assembly seats is scheduled for November 25.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram