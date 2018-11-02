GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
27 MLAs Denied Tickets as BJP's Candidate List for MP Polls Out, Vyapam Accused’s Brother Makes Cut

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election 2018: The list was out after the Central Election Committee of the BJP met on Friday. The meeting was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president Amit Shah and a host of other leaders.

Vivek Trivedi | News18.com

Updated:November 2, 2018, 8:45 PM IST
Bhopal: The BJP announced its first list of candidates for Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls on Friday, and as expected 27 MLAs, including three ministers, were denied tickets.

The party hasn’t announced nominees for Indore, including that of Mhow represented by party general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, and two other seats— Govindpura and Bhopal (North). Party veteran Babulal Gaur is seeking a re-nomination from Govindpura while Bhopal North held by Arif Aqeel is a Congress bastion.

Ending speculations over the seat of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the party has decided to field him from his hometown Budni.

Though the BJP has denied ticket to Vyapam tainted former minister Laxmikant Sharma who was lobbying hard for a ticket, it did entertain him by fielding his brother Umakant Sharma from Sironj, a Brahmin dominated seat in Vidisha. The party also has fielded Kamal Patel from Harda. Patel had gone into political oblivion after his family got embroiled in a murder case.

As was reported in the press, the BJP took into account the performance of MLAs and denied tickets to 35 of them. These 35 include three ministers—Women and Child Development minister Maya Singh, MoS Harsh Singh (plagued by ill health) and Forest minister Gaurishankar Shejwar, who wanted his son to contest. His son Mudit has been fielded from Sanchi.

It seems motormouths are been given the snub. Lawmakers such Champalal Dewada who had beaten up a cop inside police station in Dewas didn’t get a ticket. Pannalal Shakya who embarrassed the party by calling Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli and actress Anushka Sharma anti-national after the two chose an overseas destination for their lavish wedding were also denied a ticket.

Out of seven seats in Bhopal, five MLAs have been renominated while announcements on Govindpura and Bhopal North are awaited.

The BJP, facing strong anti-incumbency after three terms in power, has denied tickets to eight woman MLAs, including minister Maya Singh. Singh has been replaced by corporator Satish Sikarwar, while MLA Nilam Mishra bore the brunt of her husband Abhay Mishra’s act of joining Congress recently.

Rewa royal Divyaraj Singh, a sitting MLA from Sirmour, had been given re-nomination despite doubts over his candidature earlier.

Only a single MP, Manohar Untwal has been fielded for assembly polls and has been given ticket from Agar.

Speaker Sitasaran Sharma and Narottam Mishra, who was embroiled in paid news row, has also got tickets.



Flinging a surprise in Chanderi, the BJP has fielded Bhupendra Dwivedi, a former confidant of Congress’ Jyotiraditya Scindia. Days ago, Dwivedi had joined BJP along with 11 Congress corporators of Ishagarh Nagar Panchayat.

The names were finalised by BJP’s Central Election Committee meeting at New Delhi on Friday. The list despite hectic deliberations was held back on Thursday night after the Congress deferred its list for Friday.​

Madhya Pradesh
AC NoAssembly ConstituencyName of Candidate
1SheopurDurgalal Vijay
2VijaypurSitaram Aadiwasi
3SabalgarhSarla Rawat
4JouraSubedar Singh
5SumawaliAjab Singh Kushwaha
6MorenaRushtam Singh
9AterArvind Singh Bhadiriya
11LaharRashal Singh
13Gohad (SC)Lalsingh Arya
14Gwalior RuralBharat Singh Kushwah
15GwaliorJaibhan Singh Pawaiya
16Gwalior EastSatish Sikarwar
17Gwalior SouthNarayan Singh Kushwah
20SewdaRadhelal Baghel
22DatiaNarottam Mishra
23Karera (SC)Rajkumar Khatik
24PohariPrahlad Bharti
25ShivpuriYashodhara Raje Scindia
26PichhorePritam Lodhi
28BamoriBrijmohan Azad
29Guna (SC)Gopilal Jatav
30ChachouraMamta Meena
31RaghogarhBhupendra Raghuvanshi
32Ashok Nagar (SC)Ladduram Kori
33ChanderiBhupendra Dwivedi
34MungaoliK.P. Yadav
35Bina (SC)Mahesh Rai
36KhuraiBhuepndra Singh
37SurkhiSudhir Yadav
38DeoriTeji Singh Rajput
39RehIiGopal Bhargav
40Naryoli (SC)Pradeep Lariya
41SagarShialendra Jain
42BandaHarvansh Rathore
43TikamgarhRakesh Giri
44Jatara (SC)Harishankar Khatik
45PrithvipurAbhay Yadav
47KhargapurRahul Lodhi
48MaharajpurManvendra Singh
49Chandla (SC)Rajesh Prajapati
51ChhatarpurArchana Singh
53Mal haraLalita Yadav
55DamohJayant Malaiya
57Hatta (SC)P .L. Tantuway
58PawaiBrijendra Pratap Singh
59Gunnaor (SC)Rajesh Verma
61ChitrakootSurendra Gaharwar
62Raigaon (SC)Jugal Kishore Bagri
63SatnaShankar Lal Tiwari
64NagodNagendra Singh
65MaiharNarayan Tripathi
67Rampur-BaghelanVikram Singh
68SirmourDivyaraj Singh
69SemariyaK.P. Tripathi
70TeontharShyamlal Dwivedi
71MauganjPradeep Patel
72DeotalabGirish Goutam
73Mangawan (SC)Panchulal Prajapati
74RewaRajendra Shukla
75GurhNagendra Singh
76ChurhatShardendu Tiwari
77Sid hiKedar Nath Shukla
79Chitrangi (ST)Amar Singh
80SingrauliRamlallu Vaishya
81Devsar (SC)Subhash Verma
82Dhauhani (ST)Kunwar Singh Tekam
83Beohari (ST)Sharad Koul
84Jaisinghnagar (ST)Jaisingh Maravi
85Jaitpur (ST)Manisha Singh
86KotmaDilip Jaiswal
88Pushprajgarh (ST)Narendra Maravi
89Bandhavgarh (ST)Shivnarayan Singh
90Manpur (ST)Sushree Meena Singh
92VijayraghavgarhSanjay Pathak
93MurwaraSandeep Jaiswal
94BahoribandPranay Pandey
96BargiPratibha Singh
97Jabalpur Purba (SC)Aanchal Sonkar
99Jabalpur Cantt.Ashok Rohani
101PanagarSushil Tiwari (lndu)
102Sihora (ST)Nandini Maravi
103Shahpura (ST)Omprakash Dhurve
104Dindori (ST)Jaisingh Maravi
107Mandia (ST)Devi Singh Sayyam
108Baihar (ST)Anupama Netam
109LanjiRamesh Bhatere
110ParaswadaRamkishore Kanware
111BalaghatGourishakar Bisen
112WaraseoniYogendra Nirmal
113KatangiK.D. Deshmukh
114Barghat (ST)Kamal Marskole
115SeoniDinesh Rai (Mun Mun)
116KeolariRakesh Pal Singh
118Gotegaon (SC)Dr. Kailash Jatav
119NarsingpurJalim Singh Patel
122Junnardeo (ST)Ashish Thakur
123Amarwara (ST)Prem Narayan Thakur
124ChuraiRamesh Dubey
125SaunsarNanabhau Mahod
126ChhindwaraChoudhary Chandrabhan Singh
127Parasia (SC)Tarachan Bawariya
128Pandhurna (ST)Tikaram Korachi
130Amla (SC)Dr. Yogesh Pandagare
131BetulHament Khandelwal
132Ghoradongri (ST)Geetabai Uikey
133Bhainsdehi (ST)Mahendra Singh Chouhan
134Timarni (ST)Sanjay Shah
135HardaKamal Patel
137HoshangabadSitasharan Sharma
138SohagpurVijaypal Singh
139Pipariya (SC)Thakurdas Nagvanshi
140UdaipuraRamkishan Patel
141BhojpurSurendra Patwa
142Sanchi (SC)Mudit Shejwar
143SilwaniRampal Singh
144VidishaMukesh Tandon
147SironjUmakant Sharma
149Berasia (SC)Vishnu Khatri
151NarelaVishwas Sarang
152Bhopal Dakshin-PaschimUmashankar Gupta
153Bhopal MadhyaSurendra Nath Singh
155HuzurRameshwar Sharma
156BudhniShivraj Singh Chouhan
157Ashta (SC)Raghunath Malviya
158lchhawarKaran Singh Verma
159SehoreSudesh Rai
160NarsinghgarhRajyavardhan Singh
162RajgarhAmar Singh Yadav
163KhilchipurHajarilal Dangi
164Sarangpur (SC)Kunwar Kothar
165SusnerMurali Patidar
166Agar (SC)Manohar Untwal
171DewasGayatri Raje Panwan
172HatpipliyaDeepak Joshi
173KhategaonAshish Sharma
174Bagali (ST)Pahar Singh
175MandhataNarendra Singh Tomar
176Harsud (ST)Vijay Shah
177Khandwa (SC)Devendra Verma
178Pandhana (ST)Ram Dangore
179Nepanagar (ST)Manju Rajendra Dadu
180BurhanpurArchana Chitnis
181Bhikangaon (ST)Dhul Singh Dabar
182BadwahHitendra Singh Solanki
183Maheshwar (SC)Bhupendra Arya
184KasrawadAtmaram Patel
185KhargoneBalkrishan Patidar
186Bhagwanpura (ST)Jamna Solanki
187Sendhawa (ST)Antar Singh Arya
188Rajpur (ST)Devi Singh Patel
189Pansemal (ST)Diwan Singh Patel
190Badwani (ST)Prem Singh Patel
191Alirajpur (ST)Nagar Singh Chouhan
192Jobat (ST)Madho Singh Dabar
194Thandla (ST)Kalsingh Bhabar
196Sardarpur (ST)Sanjay Baghel
197Gandhwani (ST)Sardar Meda
198Kukshi (ST)Virendra Baghel
199Manawar (ST)Ranjana Baghel
200Dharampuri (ST)Gopal Kanoje
201DharNina Verma
202BadnawarBhanwar Singh Shekhawat
212Nagada-KhachrodDilip Singh Shekhawat
214Tarana (SC)Anil Firojiya
215Ghatiya (SC)Ashok Malviya
216Ujjain UttarParas Jain
219Ratlam Rural (ST)Dilip Makwana
220Ratlam CityChetan Kashyap
221Sailana (ST)Narayan Meda
222JaoraRajendra Pandey
223Alot (SC)Jitendra Gehlot
224MandsourYeshpal Singh Sisodiya
225Malhargarh (SC)Jagdish Dewada
226SuwasraRadhey Shyam Patidar
228Manas aMadhav Maru
229NeemuchDilip Parihar
230JawadOm Prakash Saklecha
Tellangana
AC NoAssembly ConstituencyName of Candidate
1SirpurDr. Srinivasulu
5Asifabad (ST)Ajmira Athmaram Naik
6Khanapur (ST)Satla Ashok
9NirmalAindla Suvarna Reddy
17Nizamabad (Urban)Endala Lakshminarayana
21JagityalMuduganti Ravinder Reddy
23RamagundamBalmuri Vanitha
29SiricillaMallagari Narsa Goud
33SiddipetNaini Narotham Reddy
46KukatpallyMadhavaram Kantha Rao
51RajendranagarSaddam Bal Reddy
52SherlingampallyG. Yoganand
58MalakpetAle Jithendra
66CharminarT. Uma Mahendra
67ChandrayanguttaKum. Syed Shahezadi
68YakatpuraCharmani Roopraj
69BahadurpuraHaneef Ali
76DevarkadraAggani Narsmulu Sagar
78WanaparthiKotha Amarender Reddy
81NagarkurnoolNedanuri Dilip Chary
87Nagarjuna SagarKankanala Niveditha
97AlairDonthiri Sridhar Reddy
99Ghanpur (Station) (SC)Perumandla Venkateshwarlu
105Warangal WestM Dharma Rao
107Wardhannapet (SC)Kotha Saranga Rao
111Yellandu (ST)Mokalla Naga Sravanthi
115Wyra (ST)Bhukya Reshma Bai (Resyma Rathore)
118Aswaraopeta (ST)Bukya Prasad Rao
Mizoram
AC NoAssembly ConstituencyCandidate
2Dampa (ST)K Lalrimawia
4Tuirial (ST)Jacomn T Vanlawma
5Kolasib (ST)B Lianthlira
7Tuivawl (ST)Mrs Judy Zohmingliani
8Chalfilh (ST)P Sanghmingthanga
11Aizawl North-II (ST)C Lalnunziri
12Aizawl North-II I (ST)VLAwia
17Aizawl West-Ill (ST)Lalmingmawia
19Aizawl South-II (Aizawl X) (ST)Lalniliana Hauhnar
20Aizawl South-Ill (ST)F Lalremsangi
21Lengteng (ST)Laldinngheti
22Tuichang (ST)Lalduhpuii
25East Tuipui (ST)Dr. V L Zahawma Chawgthu
26Serchhip (ST)C Lalchunglura
27Tuikum (ST)C Lalnunmawia
28Hrangturzo (ST)K Sangzuala
29South Tuipui (ST)Lalnunpuia Chawngthu
30Lunglei North (ST)Ramdinzuava
32Lunglei West (ST)C S Cwangchhuma
34Thorang (ST)Joseph Lazawmliana
35West Tuipui (ST)Kina Ranjan Chakma
36Tuichawng (ST)Buddha Ohan Chakma
37Lawngtlai West (ST)J B Rualchhinga
39Saiha (ST)S Vadyyu
