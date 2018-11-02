English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
27 MLAs Denied Tickets as BJP's Candidate List for MP Polls Out, Vyapam Accused’s Brother Makes Cut
Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election 2018: The list was out after the Central Election Committee of the BJP met on Friday. The meeting was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president Amit Shah and a host of other leaders.
Bhopal: The BJP announced its first list of candidates for Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls on Friday, and as expected 27 MLAs, including three ministers, were denied tickets.
The party hasn’t announced nominees for Indore, including that of Mhow represented by party general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, and two other seats— Govindpura and Bhopal (North). Party veteran Babulal Gaur is seeking a re-nomination from Govindpura while Bhopal North held by Arif Aqeel is a Congress bastion.
Ending speculations over the seat of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the party has decided to field him from his hometown Budni.
Though the BJP has denied ticket to Vyapam tainted former minister Laxmikant Sharma who was lobbying hard for a ticket, it did entertain him by fielding his brother Umakant Sharma from Sironj, a Brahmin dominated seat in Vidisha. The party also has fielded Kamal Patel from Harda. Patel had gone into political oblivion after his family got embroiled in a murder case.
As was reported in the press, the BJP took into account the performance of MLAs and denied tickets to 35 of them. These 35 include three ministers—Women and Child Development minister Maya Singh, MoS Harsh Singh (plagued by ill health) and Forest minister Gaurishankar Shejwar, who wanted his son to contest. His son Mudit has been fielded from Sanchi.
It seems motormouths are been given the snub. Lawmakers such Champalal Dewada who had beaten up a cop inside police station in Dewas didn’t get a ticket. Pannalal Shakya who embarrassed the party by calling Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli and actress Anushka Sharma anti-national after the two chose an overseas destination for their lavish wedding were also denied a ticket.
Out of seven seats in Bhopal, five MLAs have been renominated while announcements on Govindpura and Bhopal North are awaited.
The BJP, facing strong anti-incumbency after three terms in power, has denied tickets to eight woman MLAs, including minister Maya Singh. Singh has been replaced by corporator Satish Sikarwar, while MLA Nilam Mishra bore the brunt of her husband Abhay Mishra’s act of joining Congress recently.
Rewa royal Divyaraj Singh, a sitting MLA from Sirmour, had been given re-nomination despite doubts over his candidature earlier.
Only a single MP, Manohar Untwal has been fielded for assembly polls and has been given ticket from Agar.
Speaker Sitasaran Sharma and Narottam Mishra, who was embroiled in paid news row, has also got tickets.
Flinging a surprise in Chanderi, the BJP has fielded Bhupendra Dwivedi, a former confidant of Congress’ Jyotiraditya Scindia. Days ago, Dwivedi had joined BJP along with 11 Congress corporators of Ishagarh Nagar Panchayat.
The names were finalised by BJP’s Central Election Committee meeting at New Delhi on Friday. The list despite hectic deliberations was held back on Thursday night after the Congress deferred its list for Friday.
| Edited by: Mayur Borah
