27 MLAs Denied Tickets as BJP's Candidate List for MP Polls Out, Vyapam Accused’s Brother Makes Cut

Madhya Pradesh AC No Assembly Constituency Name of Candidate 1 Sheopur Durgalal Vijay 2 Vijaypur Sitaram Aadiwasi 3 Sabalgarh Sarla Rawat 4 Joura Subedar Singh 5 Sumawali Ajab Singh Kushwaha 6 Morena Rushtam Singh 9 Ater Arvind Singh Bhadiriya 11 Lahar Rashal Singh 13 Gohad (SC) Lalsingh Arya 14 Gwalior Rural Bharat Singh Kushwah 15 Gwalior Jaibhan Singh Pawaiya 16 Gwalior East Satish Sikarwar 17 Gwalior South Narayan Singh Kushwah 20 Sewda Radhelal Baghel 22 Datia Narottam Mishra 23 Karera (SC) Rajkumar Khatik 24 Pohari Prahlad Bharti 25 Shivpuri Yashodhara Raje Scindia 26 Pichhore Pritam Lodhi 28 Bamori Brijmohan Azad 29 Guna (SC) Gopilal Jatav 30 Chachoura Mamta Meena 31 Raghogarh Bhupendra Raghuvanshi 32 Ashok Nagar (SC) Ladduram Kori 33 Chanderi Bhupendra Dwivedi 34 Mungaoli K.P. Yadav 35 Bina (SC) Mahesh Rai 36 Khurai Bhuepndra Singh 37 Surkhi Sudhir Yadav 38 Deori Teji Singh Rajput 39 RehIi Gopal Bhargav 40 Naryoli (SC) Pradeep Lariya 41 Sagar Shialendra Jain 42 Banda Harvansh Rathore 43 Tikamgarh Rakesh Giri 44 Jatara (SC) Harishankar Khatik 45 Prithvipur Abhay Yadav 47 Khargapur Rahul Lodhi 48 Maharajpur Manvendra Singh 49 Chandla (SC) Rajesh Prajapati 51 Chhatarpur Archana Singh 53 Mal hara Lalita Yadav 55 Damoh Jayant Malaiya 57 Hatta (SC) P .L. Tantuway 58 Pawai Brijendra Pratap Singh 59 Gunnaor (SC) Rajesh Verma 61 Chitrakoot Surendra Gaharwar 62 Raigaon (SC) Jugal Kishore Bagri 63 Satna Shankar Lal Tiwari 64 Nagod Nagendra Singh 65 Maihar Narayan Tripathi 67 Rampur-Baghelan Vikram Singh 68 Sirmour Divyaraj Singh 69 Semariya K.P. Tripathi 70 Teonthar Shyamlal Dwivedi 71 Mauganj Pradeep Patel 72 Deotalab Girish Goutam 73 Mangawan (SC) Panchulal Prajapati 74 Rewa Rajendra Shukla 75 Gurh Nagendra Singh 76 Churhat Shardendu Tiwari 77 Sid hi Kedar Nath Shukla 79 Chitrangi (ST) Amar Singh 80 Singrauli Ramlallu Vaishya 81 Devsar (SC) Subhash Verma 82 Dhauhani (ST) Kunwar Singh Tekam 83 Beohari (ST) Sharad Koul 84 Jaisinghnagar (ST) Jaisingh Maravi 85 Jaitpur (ST) Manisha Singh 86 Kotma Dilip Jaiswal 88 Pushprajgarh (ST) Narendra Maravi 89 Bandhavgarh (ST) Shivnarayan Singh 90 Manpur (ST) Sushree Meena Singh 92 Vijayraghavgarh Sanjay Pathak 93 Murwara Sandeep Jaiswal 94 Bahoriband Pranay Pandey 96 Bargi Pratibha Singh 97 Jabalpur Purba (SC) Aanchal Sonkar 99 Jabalpur Cantt. Ashok Rohani 101 Panagar Sushil Tiwari (lndu) 102 Sihora (ST) Nandini Maravi 103 Shahpura (ST) Omprakash Dhurve 104 Dindori (ST) Jaisingh Maravi 107 Mandia (ST) Devi Singh Sayyam 108 Baihar (ST) Anupama Netam 109 Lanji Ramesh Bhatere 110 Paraswada Ramkishore Kanware 111 Balaghat Gourishakar Bisen 112 Waraseoni Yogendra Nirmal 113 Katangi K.D. Deshmukh 114 Barghat (ST) Kamal Marskole 115 Seoni Dinesh Rai (Mun Mun) 116 Keolari Rakesh Pal Singh 118 Gotegaon (SC) Dr. Kailash Jatav 119 Narsingpur Jalim Singh Patel 122 Junnardeo (ST) Ashish Thakur 123 Amarwara (ST) Prem Narayan Thakur 124 Churai Ramesh Dubey 125 Saunsar Nanabhau Mahod 126 Chhindwara Choudhary Chandrabhan Singh 127 Parasia (SC) Tarachan Bawariya 128 Pandhurna (ST) Tikaram Korachi 130 Amla (SC) Dr. Yogesh Pandagare 131 Betul Hament Khandelwal 132 Ghoradongri (ST) Geetabai Uikey 133 Bhainsdehi (ST) Mahendra Singh Chouhan 134 Timarni (ST) Sanjay Shah 135 Harda Kamal Patel 137 Hoshangabad Sitasharan Sharma 138 Sohagpur Vijaypal Singh 139 Pipariya (SC) Thakurdas Nagvanshi 140 Udaipura Ramkishan Patel 141 Bhojpur Surendra Patwa 142 Sanchi (SC) Mudit Shejwar 143 Silwani Rampal Singh 144 Vidisha Mukesh Tandon 147 Sironj Umakant Sharma 149 Berasia (SC) Vishnu Khatri 151 Narela Vishwas Sarang 152 Bhopal Dakshin-Paschim Umashankar Gupta 153 Bhopal Madhya Surendra Nath Singh 155 Huzur Rameshwar Sharma 156 Budhni Shivraj Singh Chouhan 157 Ashta (SC) Raghunath Malviya 158 lchhawar Karan Singh Verma 159 Sehore Sudesh Rai 160 Narsinghgarh Rajyavardhan Singh 162 Rajgarh Amar Singh Yadav 163 Khilchipur Hajarilal Dangi 164 Sarangpur (SC) Kunwar Kothar 165 Susner Murali Patidar 166 Agar (SC) Manohar Untwal 171 Dewas Gayatri Raje Panwan 172 Hatpipliya Deepak Joshi 173 Khategaon Ashish Sharma 174 Bagali (ST) Pahar Singh 175 Mandhata Narendra Singh Tomar 176 Harsud (ST) Vijay Shah 177 Khandwa (SC) Devendra Verma 178 Pandhana (ST) Ram Dangore 179 Nepanagar (ST) Manju Rajendra Dadu 180 Burhanpur Archana Chitnis 181 Bhikangaon (ST) Dhul Singh Dabar 182 Badwah Hitendra Singh Solanki 183 Maheshwar (SC) Bhupendra Arya 184 Kasrawad Atmaram Patel 185 Khargone Balkrishan Patidar 186 Bhagwanpura (ST) Jamna Solanki 187 Sendhawa (ST) Antar Singh Arya 188 Rajpur (ST) Devi Singh Patel 189 Pansemal (ST) Diwan Singh Patel 190 Badwani (ST) Prem Singh Patel 191 Alirajpur (ST) Nagar Singh Chouhan 192 Jobat (ST) Madho Singh Dabar 194 Thandla (ST) Kalsingh Bhabar 196 Sardarpur (ST) Sanjay Baghel 197 Gandhwani (ST) Sardar Meda 198 Kukshi (ST) Virendra Baghel 199 Manawar (ST) Ranjana Baghel 200 Dharampuri (ST) Gopal Kanoje 201 Dhar Nina Verma 202 Badnawar Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat 212 Nagada-Khachrod Dilip Singh Shekhawat 214 Tarana (SC) Anil Firojiya 215 Ghatiya (SC) Ashok Malviya 216 Ujjain Uttar Paras Jain 219 Ratlam Rural (ST) Dilip Makwana 220 Ratlam City Chetan Kashyap 221 Sailana (ST) Narayan Meda 222 Jaora Rajendra Pandey 223 Alot (SC) Jitendra Gehlot 224 Mandsour Yeshpal Singh Sisodiya 225 Malhargarh (SC) Jagdish Dewada 226 Suwasra Radhey Shyam Patidar 228 Manas a Madhav Maru 229 Neemuch Dilip Parihar 230 Jawad Om Prakash Saklecha Tellangana AC No Assembly Constituency Name of Candidate 1 Sirpur Dr. Srinivasulu 5 Asifabad (ST) Ajmira Athmaram Naik 6 Khanapur (ST) Satla Ashok 9 Nirmal Aindla Suvarna Reddy 17 Nizamabad (Urban) Endala Lakshminarayana 21 Jagityal Muduganti Ravinder Reddy 23 Ramagundam Balmuri Vanitha 29 Siricilla Mallagari Narsa Goud 33 Siddipet Naini Narotham Reddy 46 Kukatpally Madhavaram Kantha Rao 51 Rajendranagar Saddam Bal Reddy 52 Sherlingampally G. Yoganand 58 Malakpet Ale Jithendra 66 Charminar T. Uma Mahendra 67 Chandrayangutta Kum. Syed Shahezadi 68 Yakatpura Charmani Roopraj 69 Bahadurpura Haneef Ali 76 Devarkadra Aggani Narsmulu Sagar 78 Wanaparthi Kotha Amarender Reddy 81 Nagarkurnool Nedanuri Dilip Chary 87 Nagarjuna Sagar Kankanala Niveditha 97 Alair Donthiri Sridhar Reddy 99 Ghanpur (Station) (SC) Perumandla Venkateshwarlu 105 Warangal West M Dharma Rao 107 Wardhannapet (SC) Kotha Saranga Rao 111 Yellandu (ST) Mokalla Naga Sravanthi 115 Wyra (ST) Bhukya Reshma Bai (Resyma Rathore) 118 Aswaraopeta (ST) Bukya Prasad Rao Mizoram AC No Assembly Constituency Candidate 2 Dampa (ST) K Lalrimawia 4 Tuirial (ST) Jacomn T Vanlawma 5 Kolasib (ST) B Lianthlira 7 Tuivawl (ST) Mrs Judy Zohmingliani 8 Chalfilh (ST) P Sanghmingthanga 11 Aizawl North-II (ST) C Lalnunziri 12 Aizawl North-II I (ST) VLAwia 17 Aizawl West-Ill (ST) Lalmingmawia 19 Aizawl South-II (Aizawl X) (ST) Lalniliana Hauhnar 20 Aizawl South-Ill (ST) F Lalremsangi 21 Lengteng (ST) Laldinngheti 22 Tuichang (ST) Lalduhpuii 25 East Tuipui (ST) Dr. V L Zahawma Chawgthu 26 Serchhip (ST) C Lalchunglura 27 Tuikum (ST) C Lalnunmawia 28 Hrangturzo (ST) K Sangzuala 29 South Tuipui (ST) Lalnunpuia Chawngthu 30 Lunglei North (ST) Ramdinzuava 32 Lunglei West (ST) C S Cwangchhuma 34 Thorang (ST) Joseph Lazawmliana 35 West Tuipui (ST) Kina Ranjan Chakma 36 Tuichawng (ST) Buddha Ohan Chakma 37 Lawngtlai West (ST) J B Rualchhinga 39 Saiha (ST) S Vadyyu

The BJP announced its first list of candidates for Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls on Friday, and as expected 27 MLAs, including three ministers, were denied tickets.The party hasn’t announced nominees for Indore, including that of Mhow represented by party general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, and two other seats— Govindpura and Bhopal (North). Party veteran Babulal Gaur is seeking a re-nomination from Govindpura while Bhopal North held by Arif Aqeel is a Congress bastion.Ending speculations over the seat of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the party has decided to field him from his hometown Budni.Though the BJP has denied ticket to Vyapam tainted former minister Laxmikant Sharma who was lobbying hard for a ticket, it did entertain him by fielding his brother Umakant Sharma from Sironj, a Brahmin dominated seat in Vidisha. The party also has fielded Kamal Patel from Harda. Patel had gone into political oblivion after his family got embroiled in a murder case.As was reported in the press, the BJP took into account the performance of MLAs and denied tickets to 35 of them. These 35 include three ministers—Women and Child Development minister Maya Singh, MoS Harsh Singh (plagued by ill health) and Forest minister Gaurishankar Shejwar, who wanted his son to contest. His son Mudit has been fielded from Sanchi.It seems motormouths are been given the snub. Lawmakers such Champalal Dewada who had beaten up a cop inside police station in Dewas didn’t get a ticket. Pannalal Shakya who embarrassed the party by calling Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli and actress Anushka Sharma anti-national after the two chose an overseas destination for their lavish wedding were also denied a ticket.Out of seven seats in Bhopal, five MLAs have been renominated while announcements on Govindpura and Bhopal North are awaited.The BJP, facing strong anti-incumbency after three terms in power, has denied tickets to eight woman MLAs, including minister Maya Singh. Singh has been replaced by corporator Satish Sikarwar, while MLA Nilam Mishra bore the brunt of her husband Abhay Mishra’s act of joining Congress recently.Rewa royal Divyaraj Singh, a sitting MLA from Sirmour, had been given re-nomination despite doubts over his candidature earlier.Only a single MP, Manohar Untwal has been fielded for assembly polls and has been given ticket from Agar.Speaker Sitasaran Sharma and Narottam Mishra, who was embroiled in paid news row, has also got tickets.Flinging a surprise in Chanderi, the BJP has fielded Bhupendra Dwivedi, a former confidant of Congress’ Jyotiraditya Scindia. Days ago, Dwivedi had joined BJP along with 11 Congress corporators of Ishagarh Nagar Panchayat.The names were finalised by BJP’s Central Election Committee meeting at New Delhi on Friday. The list despite hectic deliberations was held back on Thursday night after the Congress deferred its list for Friday.​