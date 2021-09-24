Eyeing 'Sabka Saath' for UP Polls, BJP Formally Ties Up with Caste-centric Nishad Party and Apna Dal

The incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party has formally announced an alliance with the NISHAD party and Apna Dal for the upcoming 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly polls in Lucknow on Friday. Union Minister and BJP UP Election in-charge Dharmendra Pradhan announced the decision.

Nishad party Chief Sanjay Nishad was also present along with Pradhan and UP BJP Chief Swatantra Dev Singh on the occasion. “We had an alliance and today we are formally announcing that BJP will contest 2022 UP Polls in alliance with Nishad Party. We are also in touch with other parties, Apna Dal is also with us. 2022 Elections will be fought under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. After spending three days in UP I can confidently say that people have immense faith in PM Modi and CM Yogi,” Dharmendra Pradhan told the media.

The NISHAD party had contested the 2018 Gorakhpur bypolls and they won with the support of the Samajwadi Party. However, in the 2019 Lok Sabha Polls, it switched sides and stitched an alliance with the BJP. The NISHAD party candidate and Sanjay Nishad son’s, Praveen Kumar contested on a BJP ticket and won from Sant Kabir Nagar in the 2019 elections.

Answering if CM Yogi will be the chief ministerial face for 2022 polls, Pradhan said, “at the moment Yogi Adityanath is our leader and the chief minister.” While addressing the farmers’ address, Pradhan said, “The farmers’ distress in Western UP can be a subjective issue. After independence, if anyone has worked for farmers extensively then it’s the BJP government.” The Union Minister also added that the announcement of seat-sharing will be done at the right time and it will be respectful.

The ruling BJP has started gearing up for the elections. Union Education Minister and UP BJP election in-charge Dharmendra Pradhan is on a three-day tour from Wednesday to prepare a blueprint for BJP’s victory in UP. This is Pradhan’s maiden visit as election in charge.

Dharmendra Pradhan has been meeting senior BJP officials and organizational officers for the last three days to take feedback and finalise the blueprint for the 2022 UP elections. Pradhan, who has been in charge of many States, is going to start the election campaign in Pitru Paksha, focusing more on the results instead of the Muhurat, after the announcement of the election team.

