English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
BJP Announces More Candidates from MP, Names Mayor Vivek Shejwalkar from Gwalior
The party has named Vivek Shejwalakar, considered close to the RSS, as its candidate from Gwalior.
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) supporter holds party symbol during an election campaign rally in Hyderabad. (Image: AP)
Loading...
Bhopal: “One step at a time” seems to be the Bharatiya Janata Party’s mantra as it announced names for three more Lok Sabha seats, including that of Mayor Vivek Shejwalakar from the prestigious Gwalior seat.
With Congress’s indecision over naming a Scindia family candidate from Gwalior still continuing, the BJP decided to skip the names of both Maya Singh and Yashodhara Raje Scindia, both of whom are members of the extended Scindia family. The party, instead, offered tickets to Shejlawkar, who is an RSS confidante.
But given Shejwalkar’s dismal performance during his second mayoral term, he is not being considered a winning proposition in Gwalior. “His hold on administration is dismal and Gwalior has been laggard in terms of projects, including Swachhta Abhiyan, Smart City and others,” a city-based politician said on condition of anonymity.
However, Shejwalkar inherits a strong political legacy from his father, Narayan Krishna Shejwalkar. The senior Shejwalkar was an eminent lawyer, a Rajya Sabha MP and a two-time mayor of Gwalior. The younger Shejwalkar had lost an Assembly poll from Gwalior in 2003.
The nomination also dashed hopes of Morena MP Anoop Mishra, who was expecting a ticket from Gwalior after Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar’s name as put up from Morena. Tomar has hinted at shifting to Bhopal in order to accommodate Mishra.
The BJP named another senior RSS functionary, Mahendra Solanki, from Dewas. With no political background, Solanki is a reputed social personality hailing from the Balai community. Solanki’s parents used to work as daily-wage labourers and he will be up against folk singer Prahlad Tipanya contesting on a Congress ticket.
The BJP has also fielded another RSS nominee, Nathan Shah, from Chhindwara to take on Chief Minister Kamal Nath’s son, Nakul. Shah is understood to share a good rapport with tribal voters. However, critics claim that his influence is limited to the Junnardev Assembly seat.
The saffron party named Vivek Sahu to contest the Assembly bypoll from Chhindwara against Congress’s Kamal Nath.
With Congress’s indecision over naming a Scindia family candidate from Gwalior still continuing, the BJP decided to skip the names of both Maya Singh and Yashodhara Raje Scindia, both of whom are members of the extended Scindia family. The party, instead, offered tickets to Shejlawkar, who is an RSS confidante.
But given Shejwalkar’s dismal performance during his second mayoral term, he is not being considered a winning proposition in Gwalior. “His hold on administration is dismal and Gwalior has been laggard in terms of projects, including Swachhta Abhiyan, Smart City and others,” a city-based politician said on condition of anonymity.
However, Shejwalkar inherits a strong political legacy from his father, Narayan Krishna Shejwalkar. The senior Shejwalkar was an eminent lawyer, a Rajya Sabha MP and a two-time mayor of Gwalior. The younger Shejwalkar had lost an Assembly poll from Gwalior in 2003.
The nomination also dashed hopes of Morena MP Anoop Mishra, who was expecting a ticket from Gwalior after Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar’s name as put up from Morena. Tomar has hinted at shifting to Bhopal in order to accommodate Mishra.
The BJP named another senior RSS functionary, Mahendra Solanki, from Dewas. With no political background, Solanki is a reputed social personality hailing from the Balai community. Solanki’s parents used to work as daily-wage labourers and he will be up against folk singer Prahlad Tipanya contesting on a Congress ticket.
The BJP has also fielded another RSS nominee, Nathan Shah, from Chhindwara to take on Chief Minister Kamal Nath’s son, Nakul. Shah is understood to share a good rapport with tribal voters. However, critics claim that his influence is limited to the Junnardev Assembly seat.
The saffron party named Vivek Sahu to contest the Assembly bypoll from Chhindwara against Congress’s Kamal Nath.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
'If Speaking Truth Is A Rebellion Then Yes, I Am A Rebel': Shatrughan Sinha
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Smriti Irani: The Gandhis Have Cheated Amethi
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Nitish Kumar Exclusive: Bihar CM's First Interview After Being Voted Back To Power In 2015
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
'If Speaking Truth Is A Rebellion Then Yes, I Am A Rebel': Shatrughan Sinha
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Smriti Irani: The Gandhis Have Cheated Amethi
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Nitish Kumar Exclusive: Bihar CM's First Interview After Being Voted Back To Power In 2015
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Nora Fatehi’s Casual Charm is at Its Best in these Instagram Posts
- Amitabh Bachchan Loves It When Aaradhya Destroys His Working Desk
- Mahesh Babu's Ugadi Gift to Fans is the Terrific Teaser of his 25th Film Maharshi
- Explaining AI's Role in Checking Fake News Ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha Elections
- How Phones are Using the Latest Ultra High Resolution Sensors to Rival DSLRs
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results