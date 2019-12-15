BJP Announces Nationwide Campaign to Spread Awareness about Citizenship Law
Sambit Patra said BJP workers will fan out across the country to inform people about the law which seeks to provide citizenship to the religious minorities from three neighbouring countries who arrived in India to escape religious persecution.
Representative image/PTI
New Delhi: Amid protests against the amended citizenship law, the BJP on Sunday announced a nationwide campaign to spread awareness about the legislation and asserted that it is not discriminatory against Muslims or any other community.
Addressing a press conference with party vice president Dushyant Gautam, spokesperson Sambit Patra said BJP workers will fan out across the country to inform people about the law which seeks to provide citizenship to the religious minorities from three neighbouring countries who arrived in India to escape religious persecution.
"There is no provision in this law that even a single right of our Muslim brothers and sisters will be taken away. Instead rights will be provided to those who are living in India without any rights facing religious persecution in countries like Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan," Patra said.
He said party functionaries from 11 states and union territories, including Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Rajasthan, Punjab, Chhattisgarh and Delhi, were briefed by the national leadership on the law's provisions here on Sunday before they start a campaign in their respective state.
He also said that party leaders met the workers and a book on the new law has been given to everyone.
"We have to compare the responsible position of the BJP with the irresponsible role that the Opposition has played, especially the Congress. While the BJP has approached our workers with facts, the opposition is misleading the people. They wanted to perpetrate riots and arson," he said.
He further said that politics over the citizenship law was disgusting and the same was perpetrated by the Opposition party during protests against abrogation of Article 370 and triple talaq law.
He condemned the protest by the Congress in London outside the Indian Embassy and alleged that "Pakistan had outsourced its work to the Congress".
Patra said that the opposition to the new law was because it has stopped the "business of appeasement" practised by some political parties.
"CAB means 'karobar ab bandh'. Their business of appeasement is now shut," he said.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Dell Latitude 7400 2-in-1 Review: A Business Laptop With a Pleasing Personality
- Trump Makes Twitter Record by Tweeting 123 Times in Couple of Hours Amid Impeachment Charges
- Football in Snow: Watch Real Kashmir FC Players Practice for I-League in Srinagar
- As K3G's Turns 18, Here Are Some of the Funniest 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham' Memes
- WhatsApp Will Sue Businesses That Bombard Users Will Bulk Messages