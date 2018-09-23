English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
BJP Announces Third List of Candidates for Urban Local Body Polls in J-K
The urban local body elections are scheduled to take place in four phases next month.
Image for representation.
Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir unit of BJP Sunday released a third list of 11 candidates, including six women, for Leh Municipal Corporation in Ladakh region.
This was the third list of candidates released by the BJP for the urban local body polls in the past four days. Earlier, it released a list of 380 candidates for various municipal corporations, municipal councils and municipal committees of Jammu region and followed it with another list of 34 candidates.
Out of 13 seats, the BJP state election committee, headed by state president Ravinder Raina, announced the names of 11 candidates for the Leh Municipal Corporation.
Meanwhile, state BJP general secretary and in-charge of Ladakh, Yudhvir Sethi hit out at both the PDP and the National Conference for boycotting the elections and accused them of fielding "shadow candidates to woo voters and keep the BJP at bay".
"The two parties betrayed people, especially their own party workers, by staying away from the basic democratic exercise and not participating in the ULB polls. This is the worst these political parties could do to their workers who had been working for elections of MLAs and MPs of both the parties," Sethi told party workers in Leh.
He said having stayed away from electioneering, these political parties now were fielding shadow candidates to woo voters.
However, he said this was not going to happen."BJP is going to win the Municipal Committee polls of Leh with thumping majority," he claimed.
