1-min read

BJP Appoints Anurag Thakur Its Chief Whip in Lok Sabha

Anurag Thakur, a key voice of the party in the Lower House, was president of the BJP's youth wing.

PTI

Updated:July 18, 2018, 2:50 PM IST
File photo of Anurag Thakur.
New Delhi: The BJP on Tuesday appointed Anurag Thakur, its MP from Hamirpur in Himachal Pradesh, as the party's chief whip in the Lok Sabha, party sources said.

Thakur replaces Rakesh Singh, who was recently made Madhya Pradesh BJP president and is busy with election strategy in the poll-bound state.

Thakur, a key voice of the party in the Lower House, was president of the BJP's youth wing.

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
