BJP Appoints In-charges for Poll-bound Assam, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry

The BJP on Tuesday appointed Union ministers Narendra Singh Tomar, G Kishan Reddy and Pralhad Joshi its assembly election in-charges for Assam, Tamil Nadu and Kerala respectively, the party said on Tuesday. Arjun Ram Meghwal has been appointed in-charge for the assembly polls in Puducherry, the party added.

Union ministers Jitendra Singh and V K Singh will be co-incharges for the assembly polls in Assam and Tamil Nadu respectively, the statement added. Karnataka deputy chief minister C N Ashwathnarayan and Rajeev Chandrasekhar will be co-incharges for Kerala and Puducherry polls respectively, the BJP said.

Assembly polls are slated in these states in April-May.