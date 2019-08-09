Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

BJP Appoints Javadekar, Tomar as Poll Incharge for Delhi, Haryana Respectively

The Bharatiya Janata Party also appointed its senior leaders OP Mathur and Bhupinder Yadav as poll incharges for Jharkhand and Maharashtra respectively.

PTI

Updated:August 9, 2019, 2:21 PM IST
Prakash Javadekar addresses the media in New Delhi on Friday. (Twitter)
New Delhi: Gearing up for the upcoming Asembly polls, the BJP on Friday appointed Union Ministers Prakash Javadekar and Narendra Singh Tomar as its incharge for elections in Delhi and Haryana respectively.

The Bharatiya Janata Party also appointed its senior leaders OP Mathur and Bhupinder Yadav as poll incharges for Jharkhand and Maharashtra respectively, according to a statement from the party.

Assembly polls in Haryana, Maharashtra and Jharkhand are slated for later this year while in Delhi they are due early next year.

Union Ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and Nityanand Rai wil be co-incharges for Delhi polls while Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya and Karnataka leader Laxman Sevadi will be co-incharges for Maharashtra polls.

The BJP is working to retain power in Haryana, Maharashtra and Jharkhand while it will seek to oust the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government from power in Delhi.

