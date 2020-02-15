Take the pledge to vote

BJP Appoints Khajuraho MP VD Sharma as State President of Party's Madhya Pradesh Unit

Dubbed as an RSS man, VD Sharma, despite belonging to Gwalior, was fielded from the Khajuraho parliamentary seat in Bundelkhand in 2019. He won the constituency by close to five lakh votes.

Vivek Trivedi | News18

Updated:February 15, 2020, 2:16 PM IST
Bhopal: Ending months of speculation, the Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday appointed Vishnu Datt Sharma as the president of BJP’s state unit in Madhya Pradesh.

Contrary to expectations, outgoing president Rakesh Singh was not reinstated despite a massive win in the Lok Sabha polls where the BJP swept 28 out of 29 seats in May last year.

Sharma, the Khajuraho MP, was appointed as General Secretary of the BJP in Madhya Pradesh in the past, besides serving the Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad nationally. He was also the Vice-President of Nehru Yuva Kendra and had started his political journey from Gwalior as a student union leader.

Dubbed as an RSS man, Sharma, despite belonging to Gwalior, was fielded from the Khajuraho parliamentary seat in Bundelkhand in 2019. He won the constituency by close to five lakh votes.

Sharma is known for his strong organisational skills.

Outgoing state chief Singh hailed the appointment saying it's a natural process of change and claimed that Sharma's appointment would energiSe the party state unit.

Besides Singh, leaders like Bhupendra Singh, a close aide of former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan, former Minister Narottam Mishra, Faggan Singh Kulaste and others were in the race for the key post.

Political experts believe that the first time MP, Sharma, might find it an uphill task to strike a balance in the party amid presence of several heavyweights.

