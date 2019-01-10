GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

BJP Appoints Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Vasundhara Raje and Raman Singh as Party Vice Presidents

Party president Amit Shah made the appointments on the eve of the BJP's two-day national council meeting, which is expected to set the tone for the Lok Sabha poll campaign.

PTI

Updated:January 10, 2019, 11:03 PM IST
Former Chief Ministers Madhya Pradesh's Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Chhattisgarh's Raman Singh and Rajasthan's Vasundhara Raje appointed as BJP Vice Presidents ahead of Lok Sabha elections, in New Delhi. (Image: PTI)
New Delhi: Ahead of Lok Sabha polls, the BJP Thursday appointed former chief ministers Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Raman Singh and Vasundhara Raje as its vice presidents, bringing its three powerful state leaders into the national politics.

Party president Amit Shah made the appointments on the eve of the BJP's two-day national council meeting, which is expected to set the tone for the Lok Sabha poll campaign.

In a tweet, BJP's general secretary Arun Singh said Shah has appointed the three former chief ministers as its vice presidents.

The party had lost power in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan in the recent state polls. Chouhan and Singh were Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh chief ministers respectively for three terms. Raje was Rajasthan chief minister.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
