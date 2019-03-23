BJP Appoints Uma Bharti as Party's Vice-president After She 'Opts Out' of Poll Fray

The BJP on Saturday appointed Union minister Uma Bharti as the party's vice president. Bharti had decided not to contest in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, saying that she was 'not interested'. The announcement was made by Union health minister JP Nadda while releasing BJP's another list of 48 candidates.Bharti, who represents Jhansi in the Lok Sabha, was brought in as a senior office bearer after she conveyed to the BJP leadership her wish to not contest the coming general elections.The Hindutva leader has said she wants to go on a 18-month-long pilgrimage from May.