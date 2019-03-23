LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

BJP Appoints Uma Bharti as Party's Vice-president After She 'Opts Out' of Poll Fray

Bharti, who represents Jhansi in the Lok Sabha, was brought in as a senior office bearer after she conveyed to the BJP leadership her wish to not contest the coming general elections.

PTI

Updated:March 23, 2019, 11:56 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
BJP Appoints Uma Bharti as Party's Vice-president After She 'Opts Out' of Poll Fray
File picture of BJP leader Uma Bharti. (PTI)
Loading...
New Delhi: The BJP on Saturday appointed Union minister Uma Bharti as the party's vice president. Bharti had decided not to contest in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, saying that she was 'not interested'. The announcement was made by Union health minister JP Nadda while releasing BJP's another list of 48 candidates.

Bharti, who represents Jhansi in the Lok Sabha, was brought in as a senior office bearer after she conveyed to the BJP leadership her wish to not contest the coming general elections.

The Hindutva leader has said she wants to go on a 18-month-long pilgrimage from May.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram