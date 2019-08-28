BJP Asks Jagan Govt to Make its Position Clear on Andhra's Capital City

Amaravathi: Bharatiya Janatha Party (BJP) on Wednesday demanded clarity over Jagan government's proposed plan of making four capitals of Andhra Pradesh as different statements from state ministers fuelled uncertainty on the fate of Amaravati.

BJP national spokesperson G V L Narasimha Rao also said that Jagan government does not seem willing to continue with Amaravathi as the capital any more. "The state government is not interest in development of Amravathi capital region and the state ministers are hinting at the same," he further said.

Rao also asked Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy to "take forward" the accusations against the previous state government headed by N Chandrababu Naidu over the way thousands of acres of land were acquired, involving "insider trading", for building the capital city.

He said that the development of the capital city falls under the State List. "5000 acres of land is enough for any state capital, but previous Naidu regime allegedly procured 34,000 acres of land,” Rao added.

The Centre had sanctioned Rs 2,500 crore for the project and an amount of Rs 1,500 crore had already been released, Rao said.

