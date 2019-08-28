Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

BJP Asks Jagan Govt to Make its Position Clear on Andhra's Capital City

BJP national spokesperson G V L Narasimha Rao also said that Jagan government does not seem willing to continue with Amaravathi as the capital any more

Syed Ahmed | News18

Updated:August 28, 2019, 3:33 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
BJP Asks Jagan Govt to Make its Position Clear on Andhra's Capital City
File photo of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy .
Loading...

Amaravathi: Bharatiya Janatha Party (BJP) on Wednesday demanded clarity over Jagan government's proposed plan of making four capitals of Andhra Pradesh as different statements from state ministers fuelled uncertainty on the fate of Amaravati.

BJP national spokesperson G V L Narasimha Rao also said that Jagan government does not seem willing to continue with Amaravathi as the capital any more. "The state government is not interest in development of Amravathi capital region and the state ministers are hinting at the same," he further said.

Rao also asked Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy to "take forward" the accusations against the previous state government headed by N Chandrababu Naidu over the way thousands of acres of land were acquired, involving "insider trading", for building the capital city.

He said that the development of the capital city falls under the State List. "5000 acres of land is enough for any state capital, but previous Naidu regime allegedly procured 34,000 acres of land,” Rao added.

The Centre had sanctioned Rs 2,500 crore for the project and an amount of Rs 1,500 crore had already been released, Rao said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram