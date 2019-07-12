Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

BJP Asks Karnataka Assembly Speaker to Take Decision on Resignation of MLAs at Earliest

Karnataka Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar has ruled out any immediate decision on the resignation of rebel MLAs in the crisis-hit ruling JD(S)-Congress coalition, saying he cannot be expected to work at 'lightning speed'.

PTI

Updated:July 12, 2019, 12:01 AM IST
Assembly Speaker Ramesh Kumar addresses a press conference after meeting with rebel MLAs at his chamber, at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. (PTI)
New Delhi: Senior BJP leader and Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on Thursday said the Speaker of the Karnataka Assembly should take a decision on the resignation of the MLAs at the earliest and should not drag the ongoing constitutional crisis in the state.

Karnataka Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar has ruled out any immediate decision on the resignation of rebel MLAs in the crisis-hit ruling JD(S)-Congress coalition, saying he cannot be expected to work at "lightning speed".

The Supreme Court earlier in the day asked the Speaker to decide "forthwith" about the resignation of 10 rebel MLAs, allowing them to meet him at 6 pm. A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said the decision taken by the Speaker has to be intimated on Friday when the court takes up the plea by the rebel MLAs.

"... speaker should take the decision at the earliest since they (MLAs) have submitted their resignation in person. There should not be any reason to further drag the constitutional crisis in the state," he told reporters at the Parliament premises.

As suspense mounted on the Speaker's course of action after 10 dissident MLAs appeared before him following the court order and submitted their resignations afresh for acceptance, Kumar said the letters were in the "right format" but he will have to examine whether they are "voluntary and genuine".

