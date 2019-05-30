English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
BJP Bengal Unit General Secretary Debashree Chaudhuri Sworn in as Minister of State
In the 2019 Lok Sabha election, Chaudhuri defeated Trinamool Congress candidate Agarwal Kanaialal with a margin of 60,574 votes.
File photo of Debashree Chaudhuri. (Twitter)
New Delhi: Debashree Chaudhuri was on Thursday sworn in as a Minister of State in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s new cabinet. Chadhuri is the general secretary of the West Bengal unit of the BJP.
Chaudhuri has been elected from Raiganj Lok Sabha constituency.
In the 2019 Lok Sabha election, Chaudhuri defeated Trinamool Congress candidate Agarwal Kanaialal with a margin of 60,574 votes, or 4.74% of the vote share. Chaudhuri secured 5.11 lakh votes (40.06% vote share) while Kanaialal received 4.51 lakh votes (35.32% vote share).
Chaudhuri contested the 2014 Lok Sabha elections from Burdwan-Durgapur seat in West Bengal but lost. With 17.8% of the vote share, Chaudhuri got 2.37 lakh votes and finished third. The TMC’s Mamtaz Sanghamita had then won the seat.
#ModiSarkarDobara – @DebasreeBJP takes the oath of office. | #ModiRajya— News18 (@CNNnews18) May 30, 2019
Know More: https://t.co/yPF3i6eXzd pic.twitter.com/UhWSDPwTXT
Loading...
