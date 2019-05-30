Take the pledge to vote

BJP Bengal Unit General Secretary Debashree Chaudhuri Sworn in as Minister of State

In the 2019 Lok Sabha election, Chaudhuri defeated Trinamool Congress candidate Agarwal Kanaialal with a margin of 60,574 votes.

News18.com

Updated:May 30, 2019, 9:23 PM IST
File photo of Debashree Chaudhuri. (Twitter)
New Delhi: Debashree Chaudhuri was on Thursday sworn in as a Minister of State in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s new cabinet. Chadhuri is the general secretary of the West Bengal unit of the BJP.

Chaudhuri has been elected from Raiganj Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha election, Chaudhuri defeated Trinamool Congress candidate Agarwal Kanaialal with a margin of 60,574 votes, or 4.74% of the vote share. Chaudhuri secured 5.11 lakh votes (40.06% vote share) while Kanaialal received 4.51 lakh votes (35.32% vote share).

Chaudhuri contested the 2014 Lok Sabha elections from Burdwan-Durgapur seat in West Bengal but lost. With 17.8% of the vote share, Chaudhuri got 2.37 lakh votes and finished third. The TMC’s Mamtaz Sanghamita had then won the seat.



