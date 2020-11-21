BJP Bigger Enemy Than TMC in Bengal, Shouldn't be Clubbed in Same Bracket: Dipankar Bhattacharya

Asserting that the BJP should be identified as ”political enemy number one”, CPI (ML) Liberation general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya on Saturday said that the TMC and the saffron party shouldn’t be clubbed in the same bracket, and the Left and the Congress should first deal with the ”bigger threat” in West Bengal. Noting that the CPI (M) lacks the ”anti-BJP thrust” needed to counter the ”divisive force” in West Bengal, Bhattacharya, however, said the Congress should not be allowed to be in the driver’s seat in the alliance between these two parties in the state, as that way the Left party won’t have much to gain.

He claimed that countering the saffron surge is currently the biggest challenge in the country, and called upon all democratic and secular forces to treat the BJP as the ”principal political enemy” during the West Bengal elections due in April-May next year. ”Unlike Bihar, where we have the same government both at the state and the Centre, West Bengal has a different situation with the TMC at its helm. The track record of the TMC is not very good, and we have to oppose it, too.

”But I would clearly state that the TMC and the BJP can’t be put in the same bracket. The BJP should be identified as the principal political enemy in West Bengal,” Bhattacharya told.