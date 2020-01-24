Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » Politics
1-min read

BJP Boycotts Governor's Address on First Day of Budget Session of Rajasthan Assembly

As soon as Governor Kalraj Mishra began to deliver his speech, Leader of Opposition Gulabchand Kataria raised his objection over the session being called without a prior notice of 21 days.

PTI

Updated:January 24, 2020, 12:36 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Kalraj Mishra
File photo of Kalraj Mishra.

Jaipur: The opposition BJP on Friday boycotted the governor's address on the first day of the Budget session of Rajasthan Assembly and accused the government of not following rules in holding the session.

As soon as Governor Kalraj Mishra began to deliver his speech, Leader of Opposition Gulabchand Kataria raised his objection over the session being called without a prior notice of 21 days.

Kataria said the government hurriedly decided to hold the session because the bill to extend reservation to SC and STs in Lok Sabha and state assemblies for another 10 years was to be ratified before January 25.

He said the state government suddenly woke up and decided to call the session.

Kataria said a notice has to be served 21 days before calling a session so that members can make their preparations.

BJP members then boycotted the session.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram