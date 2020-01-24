BJP Boycotts Governor's Address on First Day of Budget Session of Rajasthan Assembly
As soon as Governor Kalraj Mishra began to deliver his speech, Leader of Opposition Gulabchand Kataria raised his objection over the session being called without a prior notice of 21 days.
File photo of Kalraj Mishra.
Jaipur: The opposition BJP on Friday boycotted the governor's address on the first day of the Budget session of Rajasthan Assembly and accused the government of not following rules in holding the session.
Kataria said the government hurriedly decided to hold the session because the bill to extend reservation to SC and STs in Lok Sabha and state assemblies for another 10 years was to be ratified before January 25.
He said the state government suddenly woke up and decided to call the session.
Kataria said a notice has to be served 21 days before calling a session so that members can make their preparations.
BJP members then boycotted the session.
