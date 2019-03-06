English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
BJP Brands All Opposition Pakistani, Searches For My Religion on Google Daily: Mamata Banerjee
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday vowed to remove the ‘blacklisted’ Modi government from the Centre in the Lok Sabha election and ensure that even the signboards of Modi and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah cease to exist in the country.
Mamata Banerjee, Chief Minister of the state of West Bengal, gestures during a sit-in in Kolkata on February 5, 2019. (Image: Reuters)
Kolkata: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday vowed to remove the ‘blacklisted’ Modi government from the Centre in the Lok Sabha election and ensure that even the signboards of Modi and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah cease to exist in the country.
Addressing at the foundation stone laying ceremony of the first state Hindi university at Arupara in Howrah district, Banerjee accused the BJP of searching for her religion on Google daily. She said her religion is humanity.
“We all stand by our armed forces, for our country, but we are not with the Modi regime and BJP,” Banerjee said.
She alleged that BJP was brandishing arms, missiles and weaponry for political gains. “They are playing politics over the blood of the jawans. If you speak against them, they will brand you as Pakistanis as they are the only nationalists,” she said. Banerjee added that she was in favour of peace, and not riots.
Taking a dig at Centre’s failure in bringing down unemployment, she said, “We have reduced unemployment by 40% in West Bengal. This achievement is there on record in Parliament. Thank god Modi Babu didn’t notice this, otherwise he would have manipulated this data.”
Accusing the BJP government of manipulating data on jobs and GDP, she said, “Modi babu knows only how to manipulate data. Five years are over and this government's expiry date is over.”
Banerjee further alleged that BJP was creating divisions in the society. “They are pitting people against each other. Everyone is terrorised. Have you ever seen people so scared of the Prime Minister, as if he is Gabbar Singh?”
On February 28, two days after Indian Air Force fighters crossed the Line of Control (LoC) and destroyed Jaish-e-Mohammed camps, Banerjee had demanded that the Centre share evidence of the airstrike. After Banerjee’s charge, Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh had said that it’s not Imran Khan (Pakistan Prime Minister) but Mamata Banerjee who is enough to destroy India.
| Edited by: Debdeep Mukherjee
