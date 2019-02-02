English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
BJP Brings Outsiders to Bengal, Won't Let the Party Create Riots: Mamata's Attack After Modi Rally
Prime Minister Narendra Modi sought the TMC's support for the passage of the bill, at a rally in Thakunagar in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district.
File photo of West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee.
Kolkata: Stating that her party would continue to oppose the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, West Bengal chief minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee said she would not allow the BJP to create Hindu-Muslim riots in her state.
She was reacting to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s request seeking the TMC's support for the passage of the bill at a rally in Thakunagar in Bengal's North 24 Parganas district.
"The Centre will have to withdraw the Citizenship Bill. There is no question of supporting it. We will oppose it. We will not let him (Modi) succeed," Banerjee said.
Claiming that communal politics is flourishing, Banerjee told News18 the northeast is burning over the issue of National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the BJP is trying to throw out Bengali-speaking people from Assam in the name of NRC.
When asked about the PM’s allegations that she is ruining the state and the TMC had done nothing till now, Banerjee said Modi’s regime will end soon.
“I don’t need to learn democracy from the saffron party,” said Banerjee, adding Modi was not eligible to be a Prime Minister.
“The death knell for Modi has been sounded. They won’t get any seat in Bengal in the Lok Sabha elections. The BJP has no leader in Bengal, and hence, it is nominating people from elsewhere.”
On farm issues, Banerjee said about 12,000 farmers have died during Modi’s tenure.
On opposition parties uniting against the BJP, the Trinamool chief said it was an attempt to end the Modi’s regime. “There should be a limit to revenge,” she added.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Debdeep Mukherjee
