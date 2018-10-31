English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
BJP Built 182-metre Statue for Sardar Patel, Why Not a Bigger One for Mahatma Gandhi: Tharoor
Addressing a function at the district congress committee office here, the Congress leader said there was no such gigantic statue for Mahatma Gandhi in the country.
File photo of Congress leader Shashi Tharoor.
Thiruvananthapuram: Congress leader Shashi Tharoor Wednesday wanted to know why BJP had not built a bigger statue for Mahatma Gandhi while they erected a 182-metre statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, his disciple.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday inaugurated an imposing 182-metre statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the world's tallest, on an islet Sadhu Bet near Sardar Sarovar Dam
in Gujarat's Narmada district.
