BJP Calls 12-Hour Bandh in Barrackpore to Protest Attack on Party MP in West Bengal Today

New Delhi: The BJP on Sunday gave a 12-hour bandh call in Barrackpore constituency on Monday to protest against the alleged attack on BJP MP Arjun singh.

Singh suffered head injuries on Sunday when police allegedly indulged in baton charge at Kankinara in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district to lift a road blockade by a group of persons.

The Bandh will start at 6 am, the party unit said on Sunday. The protest March will bring from 10:30 am from Shyambazar Crossing in Kolkata.

BJP West Bengal along with the family of Sukanta Mondal, Pradip Mondal and Debdas Mondal, will sit on a protest demonstration on the Sandeshkhali killings and political violence in West Bengal.

BJP West Bengal will Gherao DC South Suburban office due to complete collapse of law and order situation, and attack on BJP leaders - Shri Dilip Ghosh, Shri Biswanath Das and Shri Arjun Singh.

According to party officials, 18 eminent personalities are set to join the party tomorrow at 2 pm at the party office in Kolkata.

Singh claimed Barrackpore police commissioner Manoj Verma struck him, causing a gash on his head. The parliamentarian was taken to Apollo hospital for treatment.

The MP, wearing a blood-soaked shirt and a bandage on head, said Verma led a police contingent which attacked a "peaceful" protest by the BJP over the capture of its party office at Shyamnagar. “Police intentionally attacked me. I have received about 10 to 12 stitches,” said Singh after coming out of the hospital.

A senior police officer, however, claimed that stones were being hurled during a clash between two groups at Kankinara and Singh suffered injuries in the melee. Local sources said a mob that had blocked a road started pelting stones at the police officers, as soon as they arrived at the spot. The force retaliated and baton-charged the gathering to clear the road.

Fresh clashes broke out between the supporters of the two parties on Sunday over control of a party office at Shyamnagar, they said.

Earlier in the day, Singh's vehicle was vandalised near Shyamnagar railway station. According to Ajay Thakur, DC-zone 1, Barrackpore police commissioner, some miscreants attacked the Barrackpore MP's car, smashing its windows.

More than 50 people, including some media persons, were injured in Sunday’s incident. A large contingent of police force have been deployed in the area.

