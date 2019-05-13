Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

BJP Calls EC 'Mute Spectator' After Mamata Govt Denies Chopper, Roadshow Permission to Amit Shah

BJP president Amit Shah's rally was scheduled for Monday in Jadhavpur, but the permission for it was denied at the last minute by the state administration, the party claimed.

PTI

Updated:May 13, 2019, 10:33 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
BJP Calls EC 'Mute Spectator' After Mamata Govt Denies Chopper, Roadshow Permission to Amit Shah
File photo of BJP president Amit Shah.
Loading...
New Delhi: Accusing the West Bengal government of not allowing its president Amit Shah's rally in Jadavpur, the BJP said Monday the Election Commission has become a "mute spectator" to the Trinamool Congress's alleged undemocratic means to target the saffron party.

BJP media head and Rajya Sabha MP Anil Baluni said his party will hold protests and also move the EC.

Shah's rally was scheduled for Monday in Jadhavpur, which goes to the polls on May 19 in the last phase, but the permission for it was denied at the last minute by the state administration, he said.

Subsequently, the permission for Shah's chopper to land was also withdrawn, Baluni said. "It is unfortunate that the EC has become a mute spectator to all this and also use of violence by the TMC in the state," he said.

He alleged the ruling party in Bengal was using undemocratic means to target the BJP.

Nine seats will go to polls in the last phase of the general election.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram