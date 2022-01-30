BJP Calls for Deferment of Poll in 108 Municipalities by 4 Weeks Due to Covid-19

BJP on Sunday called for deferring election in 108 civic bodies in West Bengal, scheduled to be held in February end by four weeks due to the prevailing Covid-19 situation in the state. The party also demanded that results of the civic election in four municipal corporations in the state, going to the poll on February 12 and the 108 municipalties, slated on February 27, be declared on the same day. Party spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya told reporters that BJP will move the State Election Commission with the two demands on Monday.

"The daily COVID death figures are still alarming. The number of fresh cases are also quite high in districts. In the present situation we are of the view that the municipal poll in 108 civic bodies, slated for February 27, be put off by at least four weeks," Bhattacharya said. Reacting to BJP's demands, TMC senior leader and state minister Firhad Hakim said "Aware that the result of the municipal poll everywhere will go against them, BJP leaders are now asking for deferment of the municipal poll in 108 civic boards. They only want to buy more time." .

