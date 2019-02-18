BJP Calls for Probe Against NC, PDP Leaders for Alleged Anti-India Statements

Senior BJP leader Kavinder Gupta Monday called for a probe against NC and PDP leaders for allegedly making anti-India statements."The BJP criticises the role of mainstream political parties which are giving anti-India statements and mislead the innocent Kashmiri people. The role of all such leaders from the National Conference and the PDP should be thoroughly examined and the culprits should be put behind the bars," Gupta said in a statement here.His statement came a day after NC president Farooq Abdullah said the people of Kashmir are not responsible for the Pulwama terror attack, but such type of incidents will continue till the "Kashmir issue is resolved politically".Gupta said there was a need to formulate a policy to check the role of all those elements who were providing any type of assistance to "anti-national elements".He hailed Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik for withdrawing the security of separatist leaders.He said it is a welcome step and there is a need to review the security cover of all those protected persons in the state who are provided with security from the pockets of tax payers of the country.Paying homage to the four Army personnel who lost their lives in a gunfight with terrorists in Pulwama district of south Kashmir, the BJP leader said the sacrifice of the brave soldiers would not go in vain."Soon Pakistan will be taught a lesson that is providing all type of support to the anti-national elements," he said.He appealed to the people of Jammu to maintain calm to keep alive the tradition of "Ganga Jamuni tehzeeb" (composite culture).