English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
BJP Calls for Probe Against NC, PDP Leaders for Alleged Anti-India Statements
Kavinder Gupta's statement came a day after NC president Farooq Abdullah said the people of Kashmir are not responsible for the Pulwama terror attack, but such type of incidents will continue till the 'Kashmir issue is resolved politically.'
File photo of Farooq Abdullah.
Loading...
Jammu: Senior BJP leader Kavinder Gupta Monday called for a probe against NC and PDP leaders for allegedly making anti-India statements.
"The BJP criticises the role of mainstream political parties which are giving anti-India statements and mislead the innocent Kashmiri people. The role of all such leaders from the National Conference and the PDP should be thoroughly examined and the culprits should be put behind the bars," Gupta said in a statement here.
His statement came a day after NC president Farooq Abdullah said the people of Kashmir are not responsible for the Pulwama terror attack, but such type of incidents will continue till the "Kashmir issue is resolved politically".
Gupta said there was a need to formulate a policy to check the role of all those elements who were providing any type of assistance to "anti-national elements".
He hailed Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik for withdrawing the security of separatist leaders.
He said it is a welcome step and there is a need to review the security cover of all those protected persons in the state who are provided with security from the pockets of tax payers of the country.
Paying homage to the four Army personnel who lost their lives in a gunfight with terrorists in Pulwama district of south Kashmir, the BJP leader said the sacrifice of the brave soldiers would not go in vain.
"Soon Pakistan will be taught a lesson that is providing all type of support to the anti-national elements," he said.
He appealed to the people of Jammu to maintain calm to keep alive the tradition of "Ganga Jamuni tehzeeb" (composite culture).
"The BJP criticises the role of mainstream political parties which are giving anti-India statements and mislead the innocent Kashmiri people. The role of all such leaders from the National Conference and the PDP should be thoroughly examined and the culprits should be put behind the bars," Gupta said in a statement here.
His statement came a day after NC president Farooq Abdullah said the people of Kashmir are not responsible for the Pulwama terror attack, but such type of incidents will continue till the "Kashmir issue is resolved politically".
Gupta said there was a need to formulate a policy to check the role of all those elements who were providing any type of assistance to "anti-national elements".
He hailed Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik for withdrawing the security of separatist leaders.
He said it is a welcome step and there is a need to review the security cover of all those protected persons in the state who are provided with security from the pockets of tax payers of the country.
Paying homage to the four Army personnel who lost their lives in a gunfight with terrorists in Pulwama district of south Kashmir, the BJP leader said the sacrifice of the brave soldiers would not go in vain.
"Soon Pakistan will be taught a lesson that is providing all type of support to the anti-national elements," he said.
He appealed to the people of Jammu to maintain calm to keep alive the tradition of "Ganga Jamuni tehzeeb" (composite culture).
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Families Mourn Death Of 40 Jawans Martyred In Pulwama Terror Attack
-
Saturday 16 February , 2019
News18 Exclusive: Masterminds Behind Pulwama Attack Exposed
-
Friday 15 February , 2019
Rajnath Singh, J&K DGP Dilgabh Singh Carry Coffin of Soldier Killed in Terror Strike
-
Friday 15 February , 2019
‘Pakistan Will Have To Pay Heavy Price’ Says PM Modi
-
Thursday 14 February , 2019
News18 Ground Report: Over 20 Jawans Killed as Suicide Bomber Strikes CRPF Convoy in Kashmir
Families Mourn Death Of 40 Jawans Martyred In Pulwama Terror Attack
Saturday 16 February , 2019 News18 Exclusive: Masterminds Behind Pulwama Attack Exposed
Friday 15 February , 2019 Rajnath Singh, J&K DGP Dilgabh Singh Carry Coffin of Soldier Killed in Terror Strike
Friday 15 February , 2019 ‘Pakistan Will Have To Pay Heavy Price’ Says PM Modi
Thursday 14 February , 2019 News18 Ground Report: Over 20 Jawans Killed as Suicide Bomber Strikes CRPF Convoy in Kashmir
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Perks for Oscars 2019 Nominees: Greek Beachfront Escape, Dinner in Mexico, Poop Emoji Plunger
- Amazon Apple Fest: Discounts on iPhone X, XR, MacBook Air, iPad Pro And More
- Kartik Aaryan was Offered Rs 10 Crore for a Film Post Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety but He Turned It Down
- Jharkhand-based NGO Yuwa Wins Laureus Sport for Good Honour
- Pulwama Terror Attack: You Can Now Donate to Help Families of CRPF Martyrs
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results