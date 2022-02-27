BJP Calls for West Bengal Bandh on Monday as Violence Mars Civic Polls; DG Says Polls Peaceful

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has called for a bandh in West Bengal on Monday, as violence was reported in various parts, amid voting for 108 municipalities on Sunday.

According to the opposition, incidents of violence were reported in North24 Parganas, Birbhum, Rajpur, Sonarpur in South 24 Parganas, with even journalists being assaulted at some spots.

However, DG Manoj Malviya said, “The election took place peacefully. No bullet injury was reported anywhere. Strict action will be taken if normal life is obstructed for bandh."

Adhir Choudhury, Congress state president, said, “Widespread violence has taken place in Bengal, anybody can call for a bandh. This bandh has been called by the BJP. If we had the strength, we would have called for a bandh.”

In Joynagar in South 24 Parganas, the Congress alleged firing, and released a video of the incident too. The administration has refuted the claim.

In Kamarhati in North 24 Parganas, the Opposition alleged malpractices and even vandalizing of cars. The Trinamool Congress denied it.

Partha Chatterjee, secretary general of TMC, said, “This is a conspiracy of the opposition to malign the government. They are nowhere in the fight and want to create problems. This is why they have called for a bandh.”

In Uttar Dinajpur Dalkhola, both the TMC and BJP alleged booth capturing and rigging. Police had to resort to lathicharge, with even the Rapid Action Force (RAF) being deputed there.

Suvendu Adhikary tweeted: “Democracy has been buried in Bengal by @MamataOfficial. This election is a farce.”

Systematic loot of Votes across WB.@WBPolice has done a great job of:a) organising the TMC goonsb) instructing them when & how to capture boothsc) scaring away the votersd) stifling Opposition's voicee) using force to disperse any resistance made by the opposition— Suvendu Adhikari • শুভেন্দু অধিকারী (@SuvenduWB) February 27, 2022

Governor Jagdeep Dhankar tweeted: “ State Election Commissioner Shri Saurab Das has been called upon to to be fully updated on developments in the election process on February 27 that prima facie indicate failure of democracy. “​

