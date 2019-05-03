English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
BJP Calls Itself Chowkidar but Does not Guard Farmers' Field, Says Priyanka Gandhi
Polling will be held in Rae Bareli, a Gandhi family bastion, in the fifth phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha election on Monday. Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi is the sitting MP from the seat.
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi addressing a public meeting in Uttar Pradesh.
Loading...
Rae Bareli: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra advised Prime Minister Narendra Modi to protect the fields of farmers on Friday, saying that is nationalism as well.
"You are protecting people from Pakistan's aggression. This is a big achievement. Everyone is happy. But you should also protect the fields of farmers. That is nationalism as well," she told an election meeting here in support of her mother and the Congress candidate from Rae Bareli in the ongoing Lok Sabha polls, Sonia Gandhi.
"Loving people also means respecting them. If they are saying something, you (PM) should listen to them as their voice is the voice of democracy. What kind of nationalism is this that you ignore farmers, youngsters and women?," the Congress general secretary in-charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh said.
"When you demonstrate for your rights, your voice is curbed. Why is this done? Because the government is afraid of your power. They know that they did not honour any of the promises they had made in the last five years. They had a majority government, but did nothing in the interest of people," she added.
Claiming that the government only focussed on its own publicity, Priyanka Gandhi said, "Wherever you go, you see his (Modi's) face. Half of his speech targets the opposition. Everyone is a nationalist. What does nationalism mean? It means you should hear the voice of the people."
Stating that wherever she went for campaigning in Uttar Pradesh, there were complaints about the "stray cattle menace", the Congress leader said, "Those who call themselves 'chowkidar' (watchman) have made the farmers sit in their fields. No BJP leader does 'chowkidari' of farmers' fields."
Polling will be held in Rae Bareli, a Gandhi family bastion, in the fifth phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha election on Monday. Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi is the sitting MP from the seat.
"You are protecting people from Pakistan's aggression. This is a big achievement. Everyone is happy. But you should also protect the fields of farmers. That is nationalism as well," she told an election meeting here in support of her mother and the Congress candidate from Rae Bareli in the ongoing Lok Sabha polls, Sonia Gandhi.
"Loving people also means respecting them. If they are saying something, you (PM) should listen to them as their voice is the voice of democracy. What kind of nationalism is this that you ignore farmers, youngsters and women?," the Congress general secretary in-charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh said.
"When you demonstrate for your rights, your voice is curbed. Why is this done? Because the government is afraid of your power. They know that they did not honour any of the promises they had made in the last five years. They had a majority government, but did nothing in the interest of people," she added.
Claiming that the government only focussed on its own publicity, Priyanka Gandhi said, "Wherever you go, you see his (Modi's) face. Half of his speech targets the opposition. Everyone is a nationalist. What does nationalism mean? It means you should hear the voice of the people."
Stating that wherever she went for campaigning in Uttar Pradesh, there were complaints about the "stray cattle menace", the Congress leader said, "Those who call themselves 'chowkidar' (watchman) have made the farmers sit in their fields. No BJP leader does 'chowkidari' of farmers' fields."
Polling will be held in Rae Bareli, a Gandhi family bastion, in the fifth phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha election on Monday. Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi is the sitting MP from the seat.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Why Masood Azhar Being Designated as a Terrorist Matters to India
-
Wednesday 01 May , 2019
IPL 2019, CSK vs DC: Can CSK Start Winning Without MS Dhoni ?
-
Wednesday 01 May , 2019
Racheal Javed: Meet The Female Biker Who Is Challenging Pakistan's Patriarchal Society
-
Tuesday 30 April , 2019
War Of Words: Congress-BJP Trade Barbs Over Rahul Gandhi’s Citizenship Row
-
Tuesday 30 April , 2019
Gautam Gambhir On Two Voter IDs, Challenge Of Debate And Full Statehood
Why Masood Azhar Being Designated as a Terrorist Matters to India
Wednesday 01 May , 2019 IPL 2019, CSK vs DC: Can CSK Start Winning Without MS Dhoni ?
Wednesday 01 May , 2019 Racheal Javed: Meet The Female Biker Who Is Challenging Pakistan's Patriarchal Society
Tuesday 30 April , 2019 War Of Words: Congress-BJP Trade Barbs Over Rahul Gandhi’s Citizenship Row
Tuesday 30 April , 2019 Gautam Gambhir On Two Voter IDs, Challenge Of Debate And Full Statehood
Live TV
Recommended For You
- OnePlus 7 Pro Pre-Booking Begins on Amazon India, Bundles Free Screen Replacement
- PUBG Pro Player Proposes to Girlfriend During PUBG Europe League, And She Said Yes: Watch Video
- Afridi's ‘Real’ Age in His Autobiography Could Be a Question in Next Year’s CBSE Papers
- Salman Khan Rubbishes Hosting Event in Bijnor, Issues Post on Social Media
- Blake Lively Suprises Everyone With Her Baby Bump at Detective Pikachu Premiere
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results