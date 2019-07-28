Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

BJP Calls Meeting of J&K Core Group to Discuss Political Atmosphere; Ram Madhav Likely to Attend

Union minister Jitendra Singh, state unit president Ravinder Raina and other senior leaders from the state are also likely to partake in the meeting.

PTI

July 28, 2019
File photo of BJP leader Ram Madhav.
New Delhi: The BJP has called a meeting of its Jammu and Kashmir unit's core group on Tuesday to discuss the political atmosphere in the state and also the party's preparedness for assembly elections whenever they are held.

Sources said Union minister Jitendra Singh, BJP general secretary Ram Madhav and state unit president Ravinder Raina and other senior leaders from the state will attend the meeting, to be chaired by its national working president JP Nadda.

Earlier, Madhav, who is the party's pointsman for Jammu and Kashmir, had urged the election commission to held polls in the state this year.

The state BJP has asserted that it is ready for elections anytime with its general secretary Narinder Singh saying that there is still enough time left for the Election Commission to hold polls in this year.

In 2014, the state polls were held in November-December, he said. The election commission is likely to announce the dates of assembly polls once it receives a go-ahead on the law and order situation from both, the Centre and the state government.

