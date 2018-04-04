GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Superstitions, Lemons and Fake News: BJP, Siddaramaiah in Twitter War as Poll Battle Heats Up

BJP also mocked Siddaramaiah by asking him to take classes from the "brilliant mathematician" and AICC convenor Priyanka Chaturvedi for claiming low attendance at Amit Shah's rallies in Karnataka.

News18.com

Updated:April 4, 2018, 11:58 PM IST
File photo of Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah. (Photo: Facebook)
New Delhi: BJP and Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah engaged in a spat on Twitter on Wednesday after the former accused him of 'hypocrisy' for campaigning with a lemon in hand at the same time as the Anti Superstitions Bill is being passed. BJP also posted a photograph showing Siddaramaiah campaigning with a lemon in hand.

"Campaigns with a lemon in hand, but brings in Anti Superstitions Bill to demean and criminalise Hindu traditions. Hypocrisy thy name is Siddaramaiah," Karnataka BJP said in a tweet.


Soon, Siddaramaiah hit back with a tweet, saying, "When you visit a village people welcome you with lemon. That this is not a superstition is known to all Kannadigas." He also asked them to educating themselves about Karnataka before tweeting.




The party also mocked Siddaramaiah by asking him to take classes from the "brilliant mathematician" and AICC convenor Priyanka Chaturvedi for her claims on low attendance at BJP President Amit Shah's rallies in Karnataka.

"It looks like @siddaramaiah has learnt only 'division' at his school. Had he learnt addition too, he would have counted the number of people right. Mr. CM, why don't you take classes from the brilliant Mathematician @priyankac19?" it said.

BJP also likened Siddaramaiah to failed Pakistani cricketer-turned-commentator Rameez Raja,"who never performed at his own backyard, but lied about India's performance while on a visit to the country."

BJP was reacting to Siddaramaiah mocking at Shah for "low attendance" in Haveri.

"After the grand success of the Dalit outreach in Mysuru the brilliant strategist of BJP Shri @AmitShah aka Chanakya does his OBC outreach in Haveri!," Siddaramaiah had tweeted.

| Edited by: Ashish Yechury
