BJP Can Form Govt Without Contesting Polls, World Witnessing New Era of Authoritative Leadership: Ram Madhav

Without naming any country, BJP general secretary Ram Madhav said there have been cases where governments fell within few months because of weak leadership.

PTI

Updated:October 5, 2019, 9:06 PM IST
New Delhi: Global politics is undergoing a change as a new era of "authoritative leadership" which can do better for the people has started and India is also witnessing the same under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP general secretary Ram Madhav said on Saturday.

Madhav, also an RSS pracharak, said Modi is the most popular leader in the country around whom the 2019 Lok Sabha election centred, adding that credit should also be given to the Sangh for the BJP's victory as it reached out to more than 3.5 lakh villages across the country ahead of the polls.

Speaking at the launch of a book 'Bharat Kaise Hua Modimaye' written by journalist Santosh Kumar on BJP's election strategy for the 2019 general elections, Madhav claimed the party has now become so expert that "it forms government without contesting elections".

Talking about the 2019 Lok Sabha polls he said, "There is no doubt that this entire election was centred around Modiji and he is the most popular leader in the country. But an era of strong authoritative leadership, in a positive sense not in the negative, has also started in global polity."

Without naming any country, Madhav said there have been cases where governments fell within few months because of weak leadership.

"A strong decisive leadership... An authoritarian leadership which people of a country feel can do something good for them, trend of such leadership has started and democracies are also undergoing transformation. India is also undergoing such change. Modiji today has emerged as such a leader," he said.

Taking a dig at the opposition, he said when an affirmative leadership emerges, it stays in power for long, adding they can now well imagine when they will come to power. The BJP is fortunate to have such leadership, the trend of which has started in global politics, he said.

At the same time, it also has Amit Shah leading the party, who always keeps it ready to contest elections. Political scientists usually say that politics divide people, but the BJP has started a new culture of politics of performance which unites everyone, he added.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
