BJP Candidate Alleges 'Fake Voting' in Naugaon Sadat Bypoll, Says Those Wearing Face Veil Should Remove It

BJP candidate Sangeeta Chauhan alleged that "fake voting” was going in the Naugaon Sadat assembly bypoll in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, demanding that those wearing the burqa should remove the face veil so that their identity could be matched. Chauhan demanded that this type of "fake voting” should be stopped as it was "very dangerous” for democracy.

"Fake voting is going on, but the administration is unable to understand this,” she told reporters. ”We are repeatedly saying this, but no one is listening to us.”

Chauhan suggested that the voting should be done only after removing face veil of the burqa so that the identity could be matched with the voter cards, adding that the process was justifiable. Chief Electoral Officer Ajay Kumar Shukla told.