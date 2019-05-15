BJP Candidate, Brother Booked for Attack on Rae Bareli Congress MLA Aditi Singh

A day after Congress MLA from Rae Bareli Aditi Singh was allegedly attacked by goons, an FIR has been registered against six people, including BJP Lok Sabha candidate and MLC Dinesh Singh.The MLA, who was on her way to Rae Bareli from Lucknow on Tuesday morning to participate in no-confidence motion against Zila Panchayat Chief Awadhesh Singh, brother of Dinesh Singh, has alleged that the goons of the BJP MLC opened fire on her car near Modi School in Harchandpur.An FIR has been registered under various sections of the IPC against Dinesh Singh, Awadhesh Singh, Ramesh Singh, Abhishek Singh, Tera Singh, Bachcha Singh and seven unidentified people. However, no arrest has been made in the case so far.AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is also expected to reach Rae Bareli on Wednesday to take stock of the situation.The Congress MLA suffered injuries in the attack, in which her car turned turtle as the driver tried to speed away. She was treated at a local hospital.Many in Rae Bareli now fear that the incident may incite gang war between old enemies Akhilesh Pratap Singh, Aditi's father and five time former MLA from Rae Bareli, and BJP MLC Dinesh Singh, who once worked for the Congress leader.Meanwhile, Shiva Singh — a henchman of Dinesh Singh — was murdered on Tuesday evening, further fuelling speculations of a gang war. However, district administration has denied any links between the attack on Aditi Singh and the murder of Shiva Singh, terming these two incidents as separate.Soon after the attack on the Congress MLA on Tuesday, senior Congress leaders raised questions on the law and order situation in the state and alleged that police was not taking any action against the culprits due to political pressure.Speaking to media, Congresss MLA Lallu Singh said, “The law and order situation of the state has gone into the hands of goons and the remote of goons is in the hands of UP CM Yogi Aditynath. This state government which is giving shelter to goons, now stands exposed. When a MLA is attacked in broad daylight then you can very well imagine how safe would be the common people in the state. There is total anarchy in the state and after sensing their defeat in 2019 Lok Sabha Polls, now BJP has resorted to such cheap tricks.”However, Dinesh Singh has dismissed all allegations against him and his brothers and said, “We might have different political ideologies but no one in Rae Bareli can believe that I have conspired an attack on Aditi, who is like a daughter to me. Me along with my brothers are ready for any kind of probe into the matter.”Dinesh Singh also added that the no confidence move against his brother and District Panchayat Chief Awadhesh Pratap Singh was defeated and BJP has now the support of 31 members.