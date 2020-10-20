BJP Candidate from Jaunpur’s Malhani 'Caught' Distributing Money in Viral Photo Ahead of UP Bypolls

Ahead of UP bypolls, BJP candidate from Jaunpur’s Malhani constituency was allegedly caught distributing money in a viral picture. The picture, said to be taken when Manoj Singh, was on a door to door campaign at Parashurampur village.

The polling for the Malhani assembly bypolls will be conducted on November 3.

As per reports, the viral picture was taken from Parashurampur village of Ram Dayal Ganj area of Malhani assembly constituency on Monday.

The BJP candidate Manoj Singh is seen holding cash in one hand and giving a five hundred rupee note to a person.

However, Election Commission hasn’t taken any action in the issue. As per the EC guidelines, voters cannot be offered any kind of temptation once the model code of conduct comes into play in a poll bound constituency.

The picture, viral on social media, has led the opposition parties expressing outrage over the incident.

“It seems the BJP is aware that there is resentment in public against them and that's why they want to lure the public by offering money. The BJP is hell bent on misusing the government machinery to win the bypolls,” Sunil Singh Sajan, spokesperson of the Samajwadi Party said.

“However, no matter what they do they won’t be successful in fooling people once again. The Election Commission should immediately take suo-motu cognizance of the issue and must cancel the nomination of Manoj Singh,” Singh added.