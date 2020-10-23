News18 Logo

politics

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #IPL2020#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18»Politics
1-MIN READ

BJP Candidate Ginsuanhau Elected Unopposed in Manipur Bypoll

Image for representation.

Image for representation.

He was declared unopposed after Independent nominee Chinlunthang withdrew his candidature on Thursday, they said.

BJP candidate Ginsuanhau was on Friday elected unopposed in the by-election at the Singhat assembly constituency in Manipur's Churachandpur district, officials said. He was declared unopposed after Independent nominee Chinlunthang withdrew his candidature on Thursday, they said.

Ginsuanhau won the seat during the state election in 2017 as a Congress candidate. He had resigned from the assembly in August along with four other Congress MLAs, following the BJP-led coalition government of N Biren Singh won the trust vote.

Ginsuanhau later joined the BJP and was named the party's candidate for the seat.


Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...