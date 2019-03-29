BJP Candidate in Odisha Quits Party, Joins BJD

The BJP's Anandpur Assembly constituency candidate Bhagirathi Sethi resigned from the party on Friday and joined the ruling Biju Janata Dal.Sethi along with his supporters joined the regional party in the presence of Chief Minister and BJD president Naveen Patnaik."I am glad that Bhagirathi Sethi has returned to the Biju Janata Dal. His rejoining will strengthen the party," Patnaik said."I decided to quit BJP due to infighting in the party and conspiracy against him. This is my home coming," Sethi told reporters here.Sethi in 2014 had resigned from the BJD after being denying party ticket and joined BJP.Sethi had won the seat in the 2009 elections on BJD ticket.Anandapur Assembly constituency is in Keonjhar district. Assembly election and Lok Sabha polls in Odisha will be he held simultaneously in four phases on April 11, 18, 23 and 29.