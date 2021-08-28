BJP Can’t Fight Against TMC Politically, Misusing Central Agencies Against Us: Mamata Banerjee

On the occasion of the TMCP Foundation Day, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee trained her guns on the Central government for its role in the ED and CBI investigations in the State.

Mamata said, “When Delhi and the central government can’t do anything against us, they use ED, CBI. Why just target TMC on a coal scam? What about the BJP? Aren’t they involved in any coal scam case? All the coal mafias of your party are staying in Asansol, Mr Amit Shah.”

The party insiders say that the Mamata Banerjee family is being targeted by the Central agencies because the TMC is now eyeing a national role and Abhishek Banerjee is emerging out as a leader who is building organisation in other States. The party will also be taking up this issue in a big way nationally projecting that the Centre is playing vindictive politics.

She said: “You have made somebody write something. We will give tit for tat. Till now we have not done anything here. I don’t do vindictive politics. You raise question on my family?"

She said that agency politics will have its after effect. She stressed the point that Opposition is being targeted through CBI and ED.

“You show me ED threats, I will send them a bag full of papers of all other cases to ED. Can they manage everything? I have never seen such vindictive politics in my entire life. I don’t have any problem with CBI but why do they take along BJP leaders where they go for the probe? Why can’t the BJP let them work impartially? Why send NHRC only in Bengal?”

The West Bengal Chief Minister also asked how much money they got in PM Cares Fund? “Why can’t ED find that out instead. Don’t think that we are fools. What are you doing about LPG price? Where is your Ujala scheme? Ujala became andhera,” she said.

Mamata Calls for Chief Ministers’ Conference

She also spoke on the need for Opposition unity to take on the BJP.

She said: “They want to keep their man everywhere; they have finished the federal structure. I will call a conference of all Chief Ministers if they agree.”

She further pointed out that the Centre is not allowing Uddhav Thackerey and Arvind Kejriwal to work. That is why all should come in one platform and discuss this. Mamata is looking for a pathway to pressurise the Centre. Earlier also Mamata spoke of a united front of States that will build pressure on the Centre.

She pointed out that the Centre does not provide a proper share of money to States and it does not give money during disasters. She also raised several issues with GST.

Sources inside the party say that this front is something Mamata is looking for and in this regard, she has spoken to other parties too.

The TMC want to raise issues not only from the administrative perspective but politically the way Lalu Prasad Yadav was not allowed to contest, the way Uddhav Thackeray is disturbed at times and the misuse of central investigation agencies against the Opposition.

The nitty-gritty will be worked out soon but definitely, this conference is what Mamata wants to hold as early as possible.

