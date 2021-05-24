BJP Cautious After Unexpected UP Panchayat Poll Results, May Not Field Poor Performing MLAs for Assembly Elections

After the hundreds of Covid deaths in the second wave of the pandemic and unexpected results in the recently concluded panchayat elections in Uttar Pradesh, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party has now decided to tread with caution.

The party will assess a candidate’s hold on the ground before giving out tickets for the 2022 UP assembly elections. The performance of the incumbent legislators, too, will also be assessed, sources said.

The BJP might not field the sitting MLAs on almost 50% of the seats in case of poor performance.

The result of the UP Panchayat Elections is a cause of concern for many BJP MLAs as the top leadership in Delhi seems to be displeased pleased, as per sources. The state’s panchayat polls were seen as the semi-final of next year’s assembly elections, and the results have not been encouraging for the BJP.

Meanwhile, UP CM Yogi Adityanath is touring the districts. Assembly constituencies, where the BJP-backed candidates have not done good in UP panchayat elections, are being marked at the government and organisation level.

