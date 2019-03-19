English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
BJP CEC Meets Again to Finalise Candidate List for Lok Sabha Elections
Sources said the BJP's CEC may meet again on Wednesday to further discuss names of the candidates.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP National President Amit Shah and other leaders during the BJP Central Election Committee meeting for Lok Sabha elections in New Delhi, March 16, 201a9. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: The BJP's central election committee on Tuesday met to deliberate upon the names of party's candidates in various states for the Lok Sabha elections.
This is the second meeting of the BJP's CEC, which includes party chief Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The BJP had almost finalised its candidates for seven north eastern states, Bihar, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in the last meeting and some more candidates are likely to be finalised in Tuesday's meeting, sources in the party said.
Sources also said the party's CEC may also meet on March 20 to further discuss names of the candidates.
