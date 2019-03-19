BJP CEC Meets Again to Finalise Candidate List for Lok Sabha Elections

The BJP's central election committee on Tuesday met to deliberate upon the names of party's candidates in various states for the Lok Sabha elections.This is the second meeting of the BJP's CEC, which includes party chief Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.The BJP had almost finalised its candidates for seven north eastern states, Bihar, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in the last meeting and some more candidates are likely to be finalised in Tuesday's meeting, sources in the party said.Sources also said the party's CEC may also meet on March 20 to further discuss names of the candidates.