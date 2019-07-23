BJP Celebrates Kumaraswamy Govt’s Collapse With 'Game of Karma' Taunt, Bruised Congress Blames RSS

Bengaluru: The inevitable came to pass in the Karnataka Assembly on Tuesday evening after Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy lost a crucial trust vote 99-105, bringing curtains down on the 14-month Congress-JD(S) government.

With all eyes on the Raj Bhavan for Governor Vajubhai Vala’s next move, celebrations have already broken out in the Karnataka BJP camp with former chief minister BS Yeddyurappa and supporters flashing victory signs in the Assembly.

Moments after the government collapsed, Karnataka BJP tweeted that it was a “game of karma”, a reference to the way the BS Yeddyurappa government had collapsed days after taking oath last year.

In another tweet, the BJP called it a victory of the people of Karnataka.

The bruised Karnataka Congress hit back, calling it a temporary defeat for "democracy” and blaming the “anti-democratic RSS/BJP” for orchestrating the government’s collapse.

With Tuesday’s dramatic developments, the Karnataka government has fallen twice since Assembly elections in May last year.

The Congress-JDS government had defied the two deadlines set by the Governor to Kumaraswamy to demonstrate his majority on Friday itself.

A wave of resignations had set off the political turbulence in the state, pushing the 14-month old coalition government to the brink of collapse.