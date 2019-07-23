BJP Celebrates Kumaraswamy Govt’s Collapse With 'Game of Karma' Taunt, Bruised Congress Blames RSS
The bruised Karnataka Congress hit back, calling it a temporary defeat for 'democracy' and blaming the 'anti-democratic RSS/BJP' for orchestrating the government’s collapse.
BJP leader Yeddyurappa celebrating after Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy lost a crucial trust vote. (PTI Photo)
Bengaluru: The inevitable came to pass in the Karnataka Assembly on Tuesday evening after Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy lost a crucial trust vote 99-105, bringing curtains down on the 14-month Congress-JD(S) government.
With all eyes on the Raj Bhavan for Governor Vajubhai Vala’s next move, celebrations have already broken out in the Karnataka BJP camp with former chief minister BS Yeddyurappa and supporters flashing victory signs in the Assembly.
Moments after the government collapsed, Karnataka BJP tweeted that it was a “game of karma”, a reference to the way the BS Yeddyurappa government had collapsed days after taking oath last year.
Game Of Karma— BJP Karnataka (@BJP4Karnataka) July 23, 2019
In another tweet, the BJP called it a victory of the people of Karnataka.
It’s the victory of people of Karnataka.It’s the end of an era of corrupt & unholy alliance.We promise a stable & able governance to the people of Karnataka.Together we will make Karnataka prosperous again ✌🏽— BJP Karnataka (@BJP4Karnataka) July 23, 2019
The bruised Karnataka Congress hit back, calling it a temporary defeat for "democracy” and blaming the “anti-democratic RSS/BJP” for orchestrating the government’s collapse.
ಪ್ರಜಾಪ್ರಭುತ್ವಕ್ಕೆ ತಾತ್ಕಾಲಿಕ ಸೋಲು.ಸಂವಿಧಾನ ವಿರೋಧಿ, ಪ್ರಜಾಪ್ರಭುತ್ವ ವಿರೋಧಿ, ಆರ್ ಎಸ್ಎಸ್/ಬಿಜೆಪಿಯವರ ಸಂಚಿನಿಂದ ಕರ್ನಾಟಕದ ಸೋಲು.— Karnataka Congress (@INCKarnataka) July 23, 2019
With Tuesday’s dramatic developments, the Karnataka government has fallen twice since Assembly elections in May last year.
The Congress-JDS government had defied the two deadlines set by the Governor to Kumaraswamy to demonstrate his majority on Friday itself.
A wave of resignations had set off the political turbulence in the state, pushing the 14-month old coalition government to the brink of collapse.
Also Watch
-
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Chandrayaan 2 Launched Successfully By ISRO | India's Second Moon Mission
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
How Chandrayaan 2 Will Land On Moon's South Pole
-
Saturday 20 July , 2019
Sheila Dikshit, Former Delhi Chief Minister, Passes Away At 81
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Motor Vehicles Amendment Bill 2019 Passed: Here's a Complete List of Revised Traffic Violation Fines
- Motor Vehicle (Amendment) Bill 2019: Drunken Driving to Cost Rs 10,000, Driving Without a Licence to Cost Rs 5000
- These Shirtless Pics of Nick Jonas Have Fans Gushing Over His 'Dad Bod'
- Fan Shares Akshay Kumar’s Picture from 1997, His Response is Winning the Internet
- PUBG Mobile 0.14.0 Beta Update: New UI, Helicopters, Zombie Mode Update and More