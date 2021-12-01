BJP Chief JP Nadda Hails Steadfast India-Russia Ties

Lauding the deep India-Russia ties at a seminar organised by Russia's ruling party, BJP president J P Nadda said on Wednesday the two countries' response to three principle challenges, Covid-19 pandemic, climate change and the threat posed by radicalism, terrorism and its sanctuaries, will shape the trajectory of the remainder of the 21st century. Addressing the seminar on "Global Challenges of 21st Century: Interparty dimension", Nadda said the two countries are steadfast and long-standing friends, and their partnership has been one of the most stable in the period after the second world war.

"The modern 21st century bilateral relationship can be traced back to 2000 when President Putin and the-then PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ji inaugurated the Indo-Russia Strategic Partnership. "The growing association between the BJP, the world's largest political party, and the United Russia Party adds lustre to our friendship. It draws inspiration from the mutual respect that President Vladimir Putin and PM (Narendra) Modi share," he said.

Noting the BJP's response to the pandemic, he said all party workers were asked to serve the public and its organisational machinery was galvanized and diverted towards relief measures. "We've established 24*7 helplines to help people in distress," he said.

Through Covid, India and Russia have sustained cooperation, assisting each other with the supply of machines and other tools, he said.

