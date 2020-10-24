BJP Chief JP Nadda to Inaugurate Party District Offices in Rajasthan on October 25

BJP national president J P Nadda will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of district offices of the party in Rajasthan on October 25 and this program will be online, according to a statement issued on Saturday.

Nadda will inaugurate party district offices in Bhilwara, Rajsamand and lay the foundation stone of new offices in Jaisalmer, Ajmer, Alwar, Dholpur, Udaipur and Bharatpur districts, it said.

BJP state president Satish Poonia and other officials will join the event online.