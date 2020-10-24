News18 Logo

politics

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #IPL2020#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18»Politics
1-MIN READ

BJP Chief JP Nadda to Inaugurate Party District Offices in Rajasthan on October 25

BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda (File photo/ANI)

BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda (File photo/ANI)

Nadda will inaugurate party district offices in Bhilwara, Rajsamand and lay the foundation stone of new offices in Jaisalmer, Ajmer, Alwar, Dholpur, Udaipur and Bharatpur districts, it said.

BJP national president J P Nadda will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of district offices of the party in Rajasthan on October 25 and this program will be online, according to a statement issued on Saturday.

Nadda will inaugurate party district offices in Bhilwara, Rajsamand and lay the foundation stone of new offices in Jaisalmer, Ajmer, Alwar, Dholpur, Udaipur and Bharatpur districts, it said.

BJP state president Satish Poonia and other officials will join the event online.


Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...