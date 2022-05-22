BJP Chief JP Nadda to Meet Top Tribal Leaders of Party in Biggest ST Outreach on May 27

In its biggest ever tribal outreach, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief JP Nadda is set to address a meeting of its scheduled tribe (ST) leaders across the country on May 27.

The meet is set to take place at its national headquarters in New Delhi.

All BJP MPs from the ST community, including Union ministers, morcha members, senior leaders from ideologically affiliated tribal groups, will also be present at the meet.

The BJP’s senior leadership will detail the Narendra Modi government’s welfare measures for the community at the event.

This meeting comes days after similar brainstorming by the BJP with the scheduled caste (SC) leaders of the party. The meet had taken place on May 17.

BL Santhosh, national general secretary, organisation, V Satish, Kendriya Sangathak of ST Morcha, Dilip Saikia, incharge of ST Morcha, will also be present at the event.

There are 47 reserved ST constituencies in the Lok Sabha, and the same number of ST constituencies in all legislative Assemblies.

The community holds sway in several states including Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Odisha and all North Eastern States of the country.

The exercise holds significance in light of the upcoming assembly polls in various states and also ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

With states like Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat and later Karnataka, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh, all having substantial ST population, slated to go to polls either by the end of this year or next year, the exercise is vital for the party.

