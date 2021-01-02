BJP Chief JP Nadda to Visit Poll-bound Bengal, Assam and Gujarat after Covid-19 Recovery

Days after announcing his recovery from Covid-19 , Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda is set to tour three poll-bound states and attend several meetings.

Nadda had tested positive for Covid-19 on December 13 upon his return from West Bengal. He had been in isolation and home quarantine until he took to Twitter on January 1 to announce that he had tested negative.

Early next week the BJP national president will be travelling to Gujarat where elections will be held in 2022. On January 4, he will chair an important meeting with state party president CR Patil, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, Deputy CM Nitin Patel and other senior leaders. He is expected to attend a BJP-Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) coordination meeting in Ahmedabad from January 5 to 7.

A number of appointments have been made among leaders of the RSS and the BJP to discuss the Covid-19 response, the economic situation and the farmers' agitation during the three-day meet hosted by the Sangh.

Nadda will travel to West Bengal on January 9 and 10 and is expected to hold a road show in Birbhum district on the first day of his trip. He is scheduled to meet BJP leaders in the state and induct new joinees into the party during his visit.

According to sources, he will visit Assam later in January to chair some organisational meetings. The states will go to polls in mid-2021.

The party has also drawn a 120-day programme under which Nadda will be required to tour across the country in preparation for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.