BJP Chief Nadda on Two-day UP Visit from Today, to Attend Several Booth Level Meetings
BJP Chief Nadda on Two-day UP Visit from Today, to Attend Several Booth Level Meetings

JP Nadda will reach the party's state headquarters in Lucknow at around 6:15 pm. (File photo/Twitter/JP Nadda)

Uttar Pradesh is headed for the assembly polls in early next year along with four other states.

Qazi Faraz Ahmad

BJP chief JP Nadda will be on a two-day visit to poll-bound Uttar Pradesh from Monday where he will address the booth president conferences in Gorakhpur and Kanpur. He will also inaugurate a regional office in Kanpur as well as the virtual inauguration of seven district offices.

As per the schedule, Nadda will offer prayers at Gorakhnath temple at 12:15 pm. At 3 pm, he will address the booth level conference and will interact with Vantangia families near Gorakhpur airport at 4:30 pm. The BJP chief will reach the party’s state headquarters in Lucknow at around 6:15 pm.

On the second day of his visit on Tuesday, he will pay obeisance at Baba Namdev Gurudwara in Kanpur at 11:15 am. After this, he will inaugurate the regional BJP office of the Kanpur region. He will address the booth president conference at 2 pm.

On Sunday, UP BJP president Swatantra Dev Singh launched the ‘Booth Membership Campaign’ from Ghaziabad. The party’s booth membership campaign started from November 21, which is aimed at expanding the BJP family by reaching every house of each booth and adding new members.

Qazi Faraz Ahmad Qazi Faraz Ahmad, Senior Correspondent at News18, has been reporting on policy and politics from the Hindi heartland of Uttar Pradesh for over 12 years. He has previously worked with Hindustan Times, Oman Tribune (Muscat) and Dainik Jagran Group, besides being a certified fact checker and a trainer with Google News Initiative India Training Network. Follow him @qazifarazahmad
first published:November 22, 2021, 10:02 IST