BJP Chief Nadda on Two-day Visit to Uttar Pradesh from Saturday

Nadda will address a meeting of block and zila panchayat heads in Lucknow on Saturday.

Nadda will address a meeting of block and zila panchayat heads in Lucknow on Saturday.

A party statement said Nadda will address a meeting of 'corona warriors', a reference to health personnel and other key workers engaged in fighting the pandemic, in Agra on August 8.

BJP president J P Nadda will be on a two-day visit to Uttar Pradesh, which will go to the polls early next year, from Saturday to hold a series of orgenisational meetings, including with Union ministers, MPs and MLAs from the state. A party statement said Nadda will address a meeting of ‘corona warriors’, a reference to health personnel and other key workers engaged in fighting the pandemic, in Agra on August 8.

With the Covid-19 being a major public issue, opposition parties have accused the Yogi Adityanath-led state government of failing to mount adequate response to the pandemic during the second wave in April-May. The state government has insisted that it met the challenge strongly, and that Uttar Pradesh is one of the best states in dealing with the health crisis. Nadda will address a meeting of block and zila panchayat heads in Lucknow on Saturday.

He will also hold meetings with party MPs, MLAs, MLCs, Union ministers and state BJP office-bearers of Uttar Pradesh and also interact with its core committee members, the party said.

first published:August 06, 2021, 18:25 IST