BJP Chief Nadda Reviews Bengal Campaign Strategy, Focuses on Virtual Events Due to Covid-19 Surge

BJP national president JP Nadda on Tuesday held a review meeting with senior party leaders to discuss the campaigning strategy for the last three phases of West Bengal assembly elections amid a surge in number of Covid-19 cases in the poll-bound state.

Those present in the meeting were BJP joint general secretary Shiv Prakash, BJP general secretary Bhupendra Yadav, Bengal co-incharge Amit Malviya and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, among others.

Top sources in the BJP told CNN-News18 that the a part of the campaigning is most likely to be done through digital mediums. In Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rallies which are scheduled to be held on April 23 in Bengal, more than 500 people are not allowed. However, arrangements will be made to make Prime Minister’s speech available for others too in all districts through digital mode.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP chief Nadda will visit Bengal to campaign for the last phase of polling with all Covid-19 protocols in place. According to party sources, Nadda will be in the state on April 25-26.

All this comes at a time when India is registering over 2 lakh Covid-19 cases daily.

The BJP has also ensured that face masks and hand sanitisers were made available to those attending poll rallies in compliance with the guidelines issued by the Union Health Ministry and subsequently enforced by Election Commission of India (ECI). The BJP has sent close to 6 crore masks and sanitizers to poll-bound Bengal.

Campaigning through digital platforms is not new for the BJP as last year during lockdown, Shah and Nadda had held several virtual rallies for Bihar assembly elections.

